The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is expecting hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts from several states to be in town May 19-20, 2023, for the city’s first Owensboro Jeeps and Jamz Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said on May 20 the event will try to to break the record for the largest Jeep convoy in Kentucky.
Jeeps and Jamz, which is sponsored by the CVB, the city and the Owensboro Offroad Jeepers, will feature a number of vendors, a large number of Jeeps on display and music nightly.
The event is free and open to the public.
It will coincide with Friday After 5’s “City Night,” which will honor first responders.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, said, “Having the new Jeeps and Jamz Expo in town for opening night of Friday After 5 is a wonderful way to welcome the Jeep community to Owensboro. What a celebration it will be.”
Kimberly Cobb, a member of the Owensboro Offroad Jeepers, said the club was founded in 2018 after a Sunset Cruisers Downtown Cruise-in.
She said, ““We support local businesses, local charities, local fundraisers and are always ready to escort our fallen soldiers home. The community took notice, and now we have been given the opportunity to bring our world into yours.”
Cobb said the love of cars is part of Owensboro’s fabric.
“With NASCAR and motorcycle racing history roots here, it’s no surprise,” Cobb said. “The Sunset Cruisers car club has been holding cruise-ins here for several years, always showcasing different genres. In 2018, they decided to try something new and invited the Jeeps to be showcased. The thing about Jeepers is when they are called, they show up in force.”
Regina Walker, another club member, said. “The love for Jeep life is amazing. Local backroads are perfect for a Jeep ride, and there are four off-road parks within two hours. Owensboro has a little bit of it all, home of bluegrass music, bourbon and wonderful people.”
Calitri said, “Owensboro is an events-driven town, and this newly-created event should create a $200,000 economic impact to our local businesses.”
Jennie Smith, a club member, said, “Jeepers love to explore and experience new places and things. Owensboro is such a unique and welcoming town. We’re so excited to be given this opportunity to put on this expo to show the Jeep community what Owensboro is all about and what it has to offer.”
Nikki Clouse, another member, said, “It’s one thing to see on TV or online, and it’s a whole different experience seeing Jeeps gather in masses. It’s magical.”
Brad Neal, another member, said, “With the new Owensboro Jeeps and Jamz Expo, we are hoping to welcome everyone into Owensboro and make you feel as if you are already a part of the incredible Jeep family we have here and in the surrounding areas.”
He said, “Since day one of owning a Jeep, I immediately knew that Jeeping and music went hand-in-hand together. Jeeping wouldn’t be anything like it is today without having music involved. So what better way to bring Jeepers together than an event including two of their favorite things.”
The event’s website — obkyjeepsandjamzexpo.com — says, “We have several stages downtown with music that will be happening every night.”
