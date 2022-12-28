For eight years, the McLean County chapter of Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry (KHFH) program has been feeding residents through local food pantries.
Chad Hall, market president of Independence Bank, said the program connects landowners and hunters that have excess game with food pantries, who then distributes it to residents who need food provisions.
God’s House of Hope in Island is the McLean County pantry that the bank has partnered with.
More than 2,500 pounds of meat have been donated to the program as of mid-December.
“We operate through the hunting seasons and a majority of them have been processed through for the year,” Hall said. “They are just waiting to be processed through the meat processor and picked up and delivered.”
Hall said deliveries are made as needed and the program is on track to meet the expectations of previous years.
“We’ll be on par for previous years when it’s all said and done,” Hall said.
Hall said the bank partnered with the McLean County Farm Bureau to set up a local KHFH chapter in the county.
“The farm bureau has it set up to where a couple of their members serve on the (KHFH) board and Independence Bank has a couple of employees that also serve on the board,” he said.
McLean County’s local chapter “always has additional donations” when it comes to game, Hall said.
“Every year we have excess funds available to process additional deer but the deer aren’t being donated,” he said.
Hall said the bank appreciates the support the community has given.
“The feedback we get from Mr. (Carroll) Carter with God’s House of Hope is always appreciation from the people who are receiving the benefit of the donations,” he said. “They always look forward to picking up the deer this time of year and fulfilling a need for families.”
According to KHFH’s website, the program is a charitable volunteer run organization that consists of hunters and conservationists that encourage hunters to harvest and donate deer during each hunting season, where the program focuses on hunger relief and dedicated to providing a healthy source of protein to residents in need by paying for the processing and distributing costs of the donated venison, while also giving hunters an opportunity to help their communities.
For more information about the program, visit kyhuntersforthehungry.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.