Donations for McLean County Hunters for the Hungry were about 115, a significant increase from previous years, according to Chad Hall, president of McLean County Independence Bank, who sits on the McLean Hunters for the Hungry board.
In 2019, the initiative brought in 50 deer donated by local hunters and another 65 from other Western Kentucky counties, according to an Independence Bank press release. This was a jump from the previous year’s donation of 75 deer. After this season, the initiative has brought in about 290 deer since it began in McLean in 2015.
Donations received are processed through local meat processing facilities Beef and Bacon and McLean County Locker. The venison is then donated to God’s House of Hope and other food pantries in the region that will give it to families in need.
According to Hall, from 10% to 12% of McLean County residents receive provisions through God’s House of Hope each month and the pantry does not always get the protein donations they need to give out to families in need.
“The biggest need we are meeting is putting food on plates,” Hall said. “Independence Bank has always sought to elevate the quality of life in the communities it serves … Sometimes that is as simple as meeting basic needs like providing food, shelter and clothing to citizens.”
Hall said Hunters for the Hungry starts during modern gun season and ends at the end of deer season, but spending for meat processing is usually capped by the first week of December.
Meat processing fees are paid by Independence Bank and McLean County Farm Bureau. Their budget for processing fees was about $5,000 this year, Hall said.
“We could probably do more. It’s been adequate, but we would like to see more local donations in terms of donations or processing,” he said.
Hall said the initiative is an opportunity for hunters to participate in the sport while donating venison to families in need rather than waste it.
“Not only does Hunters for the Hungry assist in feeding those in need, it also helps to control the over-population of deer in communities like McLean County, eliminating issues with crop loss that farmers in the area experience,” he said.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
