The McLean County chapter of Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry program is underway for their sixth year.
According to KHFH’s website, the program is a charitable volunteer run organization that consists of hunters and conservationists that encourage hunters to harvest and donate deer during each hunting season, where the program focuses on hunger relief and dedicated to providing a healthy source of protein to residents in need by paying for the processing and distributing costs of the donated venison, while also giving hunters an opportunity to help their communities.
Though the program in the county was able to hit record-numbers of donations with 115, Chad Hall, president of Independence Bank in Livermore and board member of McLean County Hunters for the Hungry program, notes that last year proved difficult but was still successful.
“Last year, we did about 54 deer, which was down quite a bit,” Hall said. “But given the circumstances that surrounded 2020, … I think a lot of people were still generous in other ways in our community.”
Hall notes that people that were known to “historically hunted for pleasure” possibly did not get out very much to hunt, while he also predicts that some people may have filled their freezers and stored their deer due to supply-chain issues.
“I don’t think it was a reflection of support for the program as much as it was just a circumstance that engulfed 2020,” Hall said.
However, Hall said that this year is already looking more promising since beginning to accept donations the second week of November.
“Our numbers are already up this year,” Hall said. “We’ve processed 60 deer to date … and we’ll surpass that with still quite a few days left in the hunting season.”
Hall expects to at least exceed 100 deer this year.
The donations received by the program are processed through the local meat processing facility McLean County Locker in Calhoun, with the deer being donated to God’s House of Hope in Island. Roughly 10 to 12% of residents in the county receive provisions through God’s House of Hope per month.
“(With) what’s happened over the last two years, I think more people are aware of the vulnerabilities … that our neighbors are having and in our society and in our communities,” Hall said.
Hall also states they will also have the opportunity to move some of the donations that the first quarter of 2022 to other parts of the state that harvest venison in the far western part of the state.
Hall became involved in the program because he wanted to do something for the community that he serves while working at Independence Bank.
“McLean County is a rural area. Most of our clientele are involved in some type of sportsmanship activity,” Hall said. “When we were looking at how we can engage our community, how can we engage our client base — we kept drifting towards those outdoor sports. And one of things that we want to do as a community partner is to help meet the needs of our community. Coupled with knowing that we had neighbors that had food insecurity, we had clients that like to hunt, and then a big part of our base here in McLean County is the agricultural community. With an overpopulation of wildlife, deer specifically, we knew that there was crop damage, there was some loss associated with some of our clients, neighbors, and the farming community. It was kind of perfect program for McLean County.”
Hall eventually was able to partner up with McLean County Farm Bureau in Calhoun, along with other entities including hunters in the area. However, Hall admits that he takes more on the role as an administrator of the program.
“The community owns the program and they take care of it,” Hall said.
Hall said that William Carter, president of God’s House of Hope, receives phone calls in early fall asking about the program and when venison is going to be available.
“We know that the people he serves are looking forward to it,” Hall said. “It’s an opportunity for them to receive protein. So, they look forward to it in addition to actually needing it.”
Though the program has been in the county for some time, Hall said that people are still finding out about it and the benefits.
Hall said he even sometimes fields calls from people inquiring about the program that live outside the community that want to participate and having other communities interested in starting this program themselves.
“It amazes me every year that I interact with somebody new that has not heard of the program,” Hall said. “We know that there is still capacity there — people are learning about the program and asking how they can participate.”
Monetary and venison donations are still being accepted. If wishing to make a donation, contact Hall at Independence Bank at 270-278-2351.
For more information about the program, visit kyhuntersforthehungry.info.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
