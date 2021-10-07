Some people believe in karma, but I don’t. I do believe that everything you do has consequences.
Recently, my truck was in the garage for about six weeks getting a new engine because the old engine died. It was either get a new engine or a new truck. The engine was a lot cheaper.
While my truck was in the shop, I used the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage’s van. Believe me when I say it was a challenge to drive that little van.
I had no choice. Either borrow my wife’s van or walk.
Then the day came when my truck was finished and ready to pick up. Oh boy, was I excited?
My wife drove me to the shop, and I was able to pick up my good old truck. Driving home was a very wonderful experience that I long shall cherish.
I did make one little blunder. I talked to someone about my experience driving my wife’s van, and not knowing she was within earshot, I described her van as a “Sissy Van.” I explained that that van was only for sissies.
“Did you just refer to my van,” my wife said to me rather sternly with both hands on her hips, “as a sissy van?”
I never challenge what my wife hears; only explain by saying, “That’s not exactly what I meant.”
“All right,” she said very seriously, “just remember that what you do always comes back on you.”
I smiled and shrugged the comment off. I simply don’t believe in karma.
Almost four weeks to the day, things began to happen.
I was driving my truck, and on a Friday I drove to church to do some work at the office. Everything seemed to be going fine.
When done, I went to my truck to go home. I turned the key, and the engine did not start. It was at 4:15 in the afternoon, and the repair shop where I take my truck closes at 2 p.m. on Fridays. So I was stuck until Monday.
The hardest thing I had to do was call the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and tell her I was stuck, the truck wouldn’t start, and could she come and pick me up?
That Sunday, as I was setting up the sound system to record the Sunday service, I could not get it working. None of the microphones worked, and there wasn’t anything I could do to change it.
That was Sunday. Then Monday came tiptoeing along, and somebody had hacked into my email, and I could not open up my email. I worked very hard to get it open and set a new password, but nothing worked. So finally, the email service locked me out for 24 hours because I had done it too many times.
It took several days to unlock my account, so I could use my email.
I still don’t believe in karma, but sometimes things come back on you because of some of your actions.
I read in the Scriptures that evening, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6:7).
I need to learn how to be careful in what I sow, because that is exactly what I will reap.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
