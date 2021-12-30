McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell is hopeful of continuing his run as county sheriff for a third term.
“...I feel honored and blessed to be the sheriff of this county,” Frizzell said. “This county has always been my passion; I have a heart for this county. Since high school, I’ve wanted to be sheriff of this county.”
Frizzell, 41, initially ran for the office in 2014, when he defeated his former supervisor, sheriff Frank Cox, who was running for his fourth term, by 144 votes.
Frizzell has been with the sheriff’s office for a collective 18 years, serving as a patrolman, a K-9 officer and a chief deputy.
“I hope to do it for several more years,” Frizzell said. “I’m not eligible for retirement yet (and) won’t be for quite some time, so I want to continue to serve in the capacity of which I am serving.”
While enrolled at Owensboro Community and Technical College, Frizzell did an internship at the sheriff’s office under the supervision of sheriff Lester Stratton. He began his law enforcement career at the Owensboro Police Department before an opportunity opened at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to come on board as a deputy.
“I jumped at that,” Frizzell said. “I gave up higher pay and a better hazardous duty retirement to do so, but that’s how much I love this county, and I want to serve the people here.”
Frizzell left sheriff’s office in 2013 due to feeling that the department needed to have changes made to how the office handled crime and drug situations while also enhancing education, which inspired him to run against Cox.
Frizzell notes that he has been able to uphold his goals.
“Our drug charges, since I have taken office, have increased by 40%,” Frizzell said. “We’re still maintaining those types of numbers and so forth even now; from the first few years (to) now, we are maintaining strong numbers of cases ….”
Frizzell said that drug-related crimes are the most frequent occurrence in the county, which in turn lead to other run-ins with the law.
“Drugs are our number one problem in this county. …A lot of people talk about drugs being a victimless crime — that’s not true. The person themselves is a victim, their family falls victim …, and society,” Frizzell said. “Most of our thefts and then other crimes stem from … drug use. I feel like if we can put that down quite a bit, we’ll reduce a lot of other issues.”
Frizzell said that criminal cases have increased to 33% by “locking up and charging more criminals,” while warrant services have increased up to 48% and traffic enforcement charges have increased about 20%.
“We work really, really hard for this county,” Frizzell said. “We try, as an agency, to allocate our patrol as evenly as we possibly can throughout the county.”
Shortly after taking office for his first term, Frizzell used House Bill 413 to their advantage, which involved an interlocal agreement with the cities that they already served.
“For the cost of some paper, ink and a stamp, we brought in about, initially $20,000 annually that way from the state,” Frizzell said. “There was money just sitting there that was never tapped into.”
Frizzell also was able to save about $60,000 through House Bill 464, where people do not have to pay back into the retirement system for retired deputy sheriffs that have retired from a previous law enforcement agency.
Another key accomplishment Frizzell is proud of is having a greater engagement between the sheriff’s office and McLean County Public Schools, where Frizzell hired Jeff Palmer, a retired police officer who also had experience as a substitute teacher, to work in the schools as a district-wide school resource officer.
“...We’ve got an excellent … working relationship with our school administration,” Frizzell said. “Anytime there is an issue, we’re working hand-in-hand and trying to get information out to the public as quickly as we can as we’re investigating or handling these things, and through that cooperation, we’ve been able to get a lot of things done together.”
Additionally, Frizzell has developed and implemented an active shooter and security awareness course, which Frizzell has taught in both the school district and at local churches for free, while also offering it to any interested businesses.
Frizzell also implemented a policy and procedure manual, which did not exist before he took office.
“We developed it, we got it together, and we enacted it,” Frizzell said. “These policies and procedures that we have — they not only (serve) as a governing guide as to what to do, but it’s doing it in a way where we can still protect our citizens. I’ve seen other areas go through soft, liberal policies … and I believe that’s why in some of these areas that have gone to that, we’re seeing crime skyrocket in those areas.”
But the changes that Frizzell wanted to implement weren’t only for the community, but for the personnel working with him.
“The deputies that worked here saw … needs too,” Frizzell said. “They wanted more training, they needed better equipment, and having had my boots on the ground with them, I saw that need, and we have been able to provide a lot of those needs.”
Frizzell notes his passion for the community and wanted to be involved any way he can, such as coaching Little League baseball for three years while enrolled at OCTC. He serves as a pistol coach for 4-H Shooting Sports and is also a volunteer firefighter for the county.
Frizzell is also known as a pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Sacramento, where he resides, which he said has opened “great doors” and opportunities to “counsel some of those that need help and want to get on track,” such as people who have been convicted of crimes or are heading down that path.
“... I stay in touch with several of them and get some of them, with help of others in the community, to help them get into some good rehab programs,” Frizzell said.
His experience as a pastor, coupled with some words he heard from former county attorney Joshua Searcy, has been what helped set Frizzell’s foundation and purpose.
“(Josh) said in a meeting one time, ‘We’ve got to lock them up with one hand and help them with another,’ ” Frizzell said. “That’s always stuck with me, and I always had that vision before, but (Josh) kind of put it into words, and we do have a lot of people locked up, and sometimes they need to stay in jail, because they don’t want help (and) they don’t want to change. But there are those that do want help and do want to change …. It opens up a lot of doors to be able to help folks ….”
Previously, Frizzell stated that while he feels the county is pro-law enforcement, he observes that many people see the negative sides and scrutiny of the field on the nationwide spectrum. Frizzell hopes that he is able to change that narrative through exposure and interaction.
“When we have county events and things, … we can get out and be amongst people,” Frizzell said. “I talk to folks (and) they talk to me. Sometimes, we talk about those very things and our county is very pro-law enforcement; they’ve got our backs ….
“The folks here don’t want police defunded. As a matter of fact, a lot of them that I talk to want them funded more.”
Frizzell said that there are often times where people may not be familiar when the legislature hinders law enforcement, though Frizzell assures that he tries his best by reaching out to federal and state politicians such as Congressman James Comer, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Matt Castlen and Rep. Jim Gooch.
“I have a great working relationship with them, and they’re often times when these laws are coming down the pipe — I’m on the phone with at least a couple of them about it,” Frizzell said. “...There’s been several times that I’ve been a part of (when) Rand Paul sometimes comes around and he puts together panels. I have been asked to be on those panels to be able to talk to him about law enforcement situations, which is great. We’re a county of 9,200 people, and he wants the sheriff here to be on that panel. I think that speaks volumes to the exposure and interaction that we have and not only with the citizens, but with our legislature to try to keep these … reactions that we’ve seen in other areas such as defunding the police, such as trying to abolish qualified immunity and things of that nature.”
Frizzell said that the job goes beyond being in charge of the office, such as being in charge of the county’s dispatch services and court security.
Even when he is off the clock, Frizzell still makes himself available and has a family that supports his role in the community, which Frizzell hopes to continue to do if elected for his third term.
“There are many times where I’m home on the phone talking with a member of the public about an issue on vacation,” Frizzell said. “Thankfully, I have a very loving and supportive wife that understands the importance of it. My children have even learned the importance of my job, and they understand that whenever I go to do my job, I’m helping people ….”
And Frizzell knows that his successes in the office are not only his doing.
“... We got a lot of experience here. We work together,” Frizzell said. “I may be the sheriff, and I may have to make the final decision, but we work as a team.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
