Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations, a tanning salon and local vendor store in Island, closed Oct. 30 after a collective five years in business.
“I’m in a master’s program; I’ve been going to school for clinical and mental health counseling,” store owner Rachel Stringer said. “We’re getting into my intern hours. I’ll have to start 2,000 of those.”
With Stringer’s academic commitments, coupled with having a husband and four children and taking care of her home, she simply doesn’t have the time to do all of it.
However, Stringer is following something she has been passionate about. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Florida in 2014 before taking time off to start a family.
Stringer eventually enrolled into an online master’s program at Walden University over a year and a half ago.
“It was always in the plan to finish,” Stringer said. “I just needed something to do while being a housewife.”
Stringer started the business with vinyl before moving onto her primary focus of sublimation.
“I love crafts, I love to make anything .... I just love to craft,” Stringer said.
After working out of her bedroom and kitchen, Stringer decided to find a more permanent home and space for her venture, which led to opening up a physical store in on W. Main Street in Island last May, next door to Bridge View Pizzeria.
“It was not in the plan,” Stringer said. “But you don’t get to choose your plan …. The door was open, and we did it.”
The business carried personalized items that Stringer created and items from local vendors, including Case Knives, Curly Q’s, Little H Bows, J’s Self Defense Keychains, My Old Kentucky Vinyl and Taylor Made Soaps.
“They would rent a space from us — they would rent shelves or a whole space (in the store),” Stringer said. “I think we had up to 14 vendors at one time.”
Stringer was keen on promoting small businesses other than her own.
“... I know what it’s like to work so hard to get your product out there and kind of start from scratch to build up,” Stringer said. “I’m really big about building people up, so whatever I can do to help them succeed makes me happy.”
While Stringer knew that the focus would be on the sublimation and promoting local vendors, she wanted to offer another service that the public was able to use.
“We added the tanning because we needed something else to add into the shop,” Stringer said. “There’s not a tanning place here in McLean County, so we just added it in there. ...It’s (gone) over really, really good actually.”
Stringer is surprised by the amount of support that the business has received, especially after announcing Oct. 22 that she was closing the business.
“I never dreamed it would be this big,” Stringer said. “I never dreamed to have so many supporters and so many customers and so many people that (have) come in when I said that I was closing — just even talking about it to customers when they came in (being) … disappointed that I wasn’t going to be here anymore.”
While Stringer will close the door on her business for the time being, she hopes that she is able to have the legacy and the business continue in some fashion.
“I really want to hand over my sublimation business to someone who is now just starting out in sublimation,” Stringer said. “...It has been a really big blessing to me. Sometimes when you’re a housewife, you kind of lose yourself. It gave me a purpose, other than being a mom and a wife, and I would love to do that for somebody else….”
After completing her course hours, Stringer is hoping to work in a clinical practice for a few years before applying for a doctorate.
“That’s my dream,” Stringer said. “I aspire to work with children and families that have dealt with trauma, just from personal trauma that I had as a kid. It’s really important to me to reach out to children and families — especially kids, and let them know that they can choose a better path for themselves and not the path that people in life are expecting that they are going to follow….”
While Stringer is focused on her schoolwork, she hasn’t ruled out opening another business.
“(My husband and I) talked about opening a bigger tanning salon and then adding in some of the vendors back in,” Stringer said. “I don’t plan on opening the sublimation back up, just for the simple fact that after I complete the 2,000 hours, I’ll have to complete 4,000 hours before I can get licensed. I don’t think I’ll have time to juggle the stress of sublimation, because it is really stressful. You really put a lot of heart and soul into it.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.