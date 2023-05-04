For as long as she can remember, dance has been part of Calhoun resident Alex Hancock’s life.
“I was put into dance at 2 years old by my mom,” Hancock, 18, said. “She put me in dance because I would be bouncing in the baby bouncer to Missy Elliott.
“(My mom) put me in dance and I haven’t stopped since.”
Hancock first got her start at Lila Jean School of the Dance in Owensboro for about one to two years before making her way to Owensboro Dance Theatre.
She had a knack for dance from the get-go and was put in advanced classes, being taught alongside students that were around twice her age.
Throughout her growing career, Hancock has trained in a number of different styles of dance but found a love for contemporary dance early on.
“My favorite thing to do was put on a song from ‘Tinker Bell,’ which was my favorite movie,” she said, “and I would just improv to ‘Tinker Bell’ music.”
Currently, Hancock said she’s gravitated to more of the hip-hop style.
“... It’s very free. You can do a lot with it, and I really like that,” she said. “With the music and everything, I feel like it gives me the most freedom to express what’s closest to my personality.
“My favorite type of dance is when you can have a lot of fun with it, and just really enjoy it and be in the moment; and I think hip-hop really gives me that.”
Besides attending ODT studio to learn her craft, Hancock previously was a preschool leader at the age of 8 before becoming an assistant teacher with the organization.
“I’ve always known that I wanted to do something with dance … and (teaching) is really my calling,” she said. “I absolutely love teaching the little ones.”
But Hancock recently found another side of dance she looks to explore in the future after she was accepted into the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts, which she attended last summer.
Hancock said the experience “really gave me the confidence to feel like I can do (dance) professionally, too.”
“We danced all day; every day of the week, and I just didn’t get tired of it,” she said, “and I was like: ‘Wow, I just really love this.’ ”
During her time at GSA, Hancock was one of the four dance students selected for the dance program’s student choreography project — which included her choreographing a piece and putting it on stage, figuring out lighting cues, costumes, casting and more.
“Now I have a piece in my name,” Hancock said. “It was really one of the happiest moments ever. I’ll remember it forever ….”
After Hancock graduates from McLean County High School in a few weeks, she will head out to Morehead State University to major in theatre education and minor in dance. She will also be part of the university’s dance team.
But before she even steps foot on campus, Hancock has already applied to the Disney College Program in hopes to work as a parade dancer or character performer.
While audiences see the final product on stage after long rehearsals, Hancock said perfection is not always present — which is OK.
“I just know that nobody is 100% every day. We all have our days, and that doesn’t make you a bad dancer because you can’t do so many turns one day,” she said. “My teachers always make me feel really good about it. … They understand things go on and they always encourage you ….
“It really doesn’t bother me. I just move on to the next day and try not to think about it.”
Though skill typically plays a pivotal role in dance, Hancock said a good dancer is “what it means to you.”
“I feel like a good dancer isn’t defined on how many turns you can do, or your technique or your facials,” she said. “If you enjoy it, and you’re loving what you’re doing, and you’re putting dance out there in the world and the world can kind of feel your love and passion for it — I think that makes a good dancer.”
No matter where dance takes her, Hancock feels that she’s found her calling and wouldn’t have been able to accomplish her successes without the “wonderful people in my life.”
“... I’ve just always known deep inside that it’s my passion,” she said. “... Even if I’m having a bad day, I know that I keep wanting to do it in the future. … I just have to keep going at it because I want to keep doing it.”
