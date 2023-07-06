After having started his career 28 years ago, Derek Miller returned to Independence Bank in McLean County as the market president.
“In 1995, I joined the bank, and I was with the bank from 1995 to 2002,” Miller said. “In that time, I was the location manager; I worked in lending and worked with some of the marketing of the bank in that time period. I rejoined the bank on January 2 of this year as market president [of McLean County].”
After his time at the bank from 1995 to 2002, Miller had joined B.F. Evans Ford in Livermore as the general manager, and partner with Lem Evans. The dealership had been in operation since 1926.
Today, Miller owns the dealership with his wife, Candace, who serves as the general manager, and son, Jacob, who serves as service manager.
“I’m always appreciative for Lem Evans, giving me the opportunity to be his partner for 20 years, and the opportunity to purchase and own B.F. Evans Ford,” Miller said. “[...] I’m appreciative of the Reid family, bringing me into the banking business in 1995, and Lem Evans bringing me into the car business. And now I’m back banking with Independence Bank, and still with our family [...] owning and operating B.F. Evans Ford.”
Miller had grown up in Livermore, having gone through Livermore Elementary School, graduated from McLean County High School, and having gone on to earn degrees from Western Kentucky University and the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado
“When I had the chance to come back to the bank, I took that opportunity,” Miller said. “As president of McLean County market, I’ll represent McLean County.”
Some of Miller’s duties include lending in agriculture and commercial lending, representing the bank in community involvement, and others that give back to the community.
“Independence Bank is wonderful about giving back to the communities that they serve,” Miller said. “Which is one of the reasons that the opportunity was a good fit. They do such a good job in every community that they serve and give back to each community.”
Miller stated that the bank does a great job at giving back to the community, and that community involvement is important to the bank.
“All the people in this location do a great job, and I’ve experienced that from the customer-side of it,” Miller said. “I’ve also been a part of the Independence Bank McLean Community Board member, and I’ve done that over the last 10 years. This location has got a great group of people in it; they do a great job.”
Miller had started working at the bank whenever it was known as Farmers and Merchants Bank, and he was there whenever the bank merged with Providence State Bank under the Independence Bank name.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of two wonderful organizations that constantly look for ways to give back to McLean County,” Miller said. “I’m just appreciative to have the opportunity to start banking and have that opportunity to purchase a business that dates back to 1926 with the car dealership, and now back in banking.”
