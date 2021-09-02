When young, I remember my grandfather often saying to me, “the world wasn’t like this when I was your age.” Then he would go on a long rant about how things were much different when he was my age. Finally, he would conclude by saying, “It’s an insane world out there, son.”
Recently, I caught myself saying the same things to one of my grandchildren, and then it dawned on me, “Have I become my grandfather?”
Pondering this a little bit, I thought, is this generation just as insane as my generation? Or, where did this generation inherit their insanity?
Wanting to do some research on this, I went to the shopping mall, sat in the middle with some coffee and watched people pass by.
So many people walked by wearing such clothes that it was rather embarrassing.
Young ladies were wearing trousers full of holes and rips and tears. It looked like they got them out of some trash can.
When I thought I saw everything, there walked past me about a half-dozen young men, I think they were young, whose trousers were down almost to their knees. How they could walk around like that without tripping was beyond the level of my sanity.
For a moment, I wanted to walk up and say, “Excuse me, but your pants are dropping off.”
I would like to see them outside trying to run away from a barking dog.
As I sat there trying to wag my head and clear the clutter, I saw something that scared me at first.
Looking down one lane, I saw three young ladies coming, and I did not know what to do. It looked like they had painted their clothing on. I’ve never seen anything so crazy in all my life. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if I should run, or just sit there and close my eyes?
As they walked by, I noticed they did have clothes on. But, for the life of me, I don’t know how they got those clothes on, and I could not imagine how they would take them off.
A young guy was walking by, talking like he was on the radio. He talked and laughed and talked and laughed, and I thought maybe this guy had had a little too much “whatchamacallit” to drink.
I noticed an attachment to his ears with something coming down the side of his chin. As he walked by, he continued talking. It was then I noticed something rather strange. This young man was talking on the telephone.
Oh, if only my grandpa could be sitting with me right now and saw what I saw, he would have had quite a few words to say about what he saw.
As I drove home, I thought about what sanity and insanity is all about. What is right in one generation doesn’t seem to be right in the next.
A favorite verse of Scripture came to my mind as I was driving. “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9).
If anybody knew anything about this, it was King Solomon, the wisest man that ever lived. We may think what we’re doing is new, but in all sanity, nothing is new.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34472, where he lives with his wife. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
