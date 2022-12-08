A new motorcycle business will be opening its doors on Dec. 19 in Island, with a grand opening celebration to follow in the spring.
Roy Warner, owner of Island Cycle Workz, 500 Adams Ave., said the business will hold a Christmas themed soft opening on Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. with Santa Claus, reindeer, cookies and hot chocolate.
“Supply was why we had to push back the opening,” he said. “You can’t get building materials, you can’t get cycle parts.”
Island Cycle Workz will be offering sales and services. Warner said the business will sell used motorcycles, apparel and parts, as well has have a service department with factory trained mechanics.
“We’ve done the motorcycle lifestyle our whole life,” he said. “I’m second generation. We’ve been doing this for a long time so we just wanted to be active in the biker community.”
Warner said he has received a lot of positive feedback since announcing he would be opening the store.
“We’ve had a lot of people come in and say they’re glad we’re opening a new business in the community because new businesses don’t come to this community,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people come in and said they’re glad to see a business that has cycle wear, parts and service.”
Warner said Island Cycle Workz will be the only business within four counties that has a service department for motorcycles.
“Most every family [in this area] owns a motorcycle,” he said. “Our service department has already been open and we’ve done a large volume of service work in the last 12 weeks. We anticipate being very busy.”
Motorcycles have been a large part of the Warner family’s lives and continues to be that way through the newer generations.
“We like the family connection to the motorcycle industry, and it is a family thing with us,” he said.
Once open, the business will provide service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information and updates regarding the official opening, contact Warner 270-977-6781 or email at roywarnercontractor@icloud.com.
