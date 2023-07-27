Taylor’s Racquetball & Fitness Center, 664 Adams Ave in Island, opened its doors in 1994 and will celebrate 30 years of business in 2024.
Tim Taylor, one owner of the center, said he and his friends would play racquetball at the Owensboro YMCA prior to opening the center.
“There were only two courts and we would have to call almost every day to reserve one for an hour at a time in the evenings,” he said.
Taylor said there are few people who utilize the center today.
“When we opened, our main draw was from Muhlenberg County and about 80% of our business was from there,” he said.
Taylor said when Muhlenberg County began seeing fitness centers open there, memberships shifted to mostly residents of McLean County.
“Nobody really plays racquetball anymore,” he said.
The decrease in membership has been happening for a few years, Taylor said.
“COVID didn’t really affect us much,” he said. “We’ve tried several times to get back to where we were before.”
Taylor said the center had offered free memberships to past members before as a way to encourage residents to use the center more.
“It seems like people don’t want to work out anymore,” he said.
Even as a fitness center, Taylor said it’s important to support local businesses.
“We want to try to keep things local within the county,” he said. “It’s one of the most important things to me.”
Through having the center, Taylor said he’s been able to meet new people and make lifelong friends.
Along with the racquetball courts, the center also offers exercise equipment for use.
The center is open from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sunday.
Membership options are $35 per month, $75 for three months or $200 for a year.
For more information on the center, call 270-486-3666.
