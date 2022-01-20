Scott Hillard and the Friends of Island (FOI) organization, a group made up Island residents that help facilitate projects in the downtown area off of Main Street, have been keen on attempting to revitalize Island.
And in some fashion, the goal is to show people what the city was like during its heyday.
“Our hometown’s survival and future success rest solely upon our ability to preserve our past,” said Hillard. “Everything that made it a thriving community a century ago must be a story that is displayed and told along First and Main streets.”
FOI has been working on preserving the history of Island through both small and large-scale efforts since 2017.
Some of their work can be notably seen, including the Island Heritage Garden Project to honor community veterans; installing highway signs and historical stop signs in 2017 and 2018 respectively; a painted mural replica of the one-room schoolhouse located at Old Livermore-Island Road; School Street and West Main Street that was completed in July 2021 and the beginning of painting the concrete bridge on Main Street nearby U.S. 431 (Adams Avenue) that started in October after receiving city approval.
Hillard notes that the many operations came and went through the city, such as the loss of the coal mine industry in the 1910s and Island Elementary School ceasing operation in 1995, which has caused both decline and deterioration to the city’s infrastructure.
“There is no question many have lost much of the appreciation and interest in our hometown …,” Hillard said.
Hillard said a previous non-profit organization called the Island Heritage Council was started in 1997. That group saved the Wooden Bridge, which eventually was moved to a park they built with its namesake between First Street and Kirtley Avenue. The council, however, dissolved rather in 2001 after the park’s completion.
Now, one of the most vital parts of the community that Hillard and FOI are looking to preserve is the historic Owensboro to Nashville railroad bed, which originally ran through the city of Island right near the downtown area and ran parallel to U.S. 431.
The railroad was in operation from 1872 before being renamed Owensboro and Nashville Railway. The railroad also offered a passenger train service until 1947 and eventually stopped running through Livermore in late 1980s before becoming abandoned in Island in the early 1990s.
“(The railroad) had the greatest ability to draw investment interest to our community but has been a source of resistance by a few who live along it despite its current condition within the heart of our community,” Hillard said. “...The railroad is probably the most instrumental piece of history for our community.”
Hillard said that FOI’s hope is to preserve a portion of the railroad bed that stretches from where the previous Island Station Depot was located between the years of 1872 to 1953 to the Main Street bridge, while also allowing residents and outside visitors to be able to retrace the routes that passengers took when boarding the trains through historical markers and informational displays to “tell the rich history of (the Island) community in a unique way.”
Hillard admits that he has “beat that horse” in terms of the railroad bed preservation and was hoping that he and FOI were going to be able to salvage the 3.5 miles of the bed that it has been met with “too much resistance.”
Instead, they will save a portion of the bed and transforming the former Wilkerson’s Market building into a new depot, which closed in the early 2010s.
“The idea for it started back in the fall (of 2021). I just wasn’t sure what direction to go with it because we were thinking we could use that building for a country store, and then someone opened up a small grocery store — which is good,” Hillard said. “...There’s no place in McLean County that has any history or information about the railroad that came through (the county), so we’re kind of leaning that way as far as the depot — I’ve been looking at pictures and it’s not going to look identical to the one that was in Island.”
Hillard said that the plans for the depot of whether or not it will be operational are still up in the air.
With this, Hillard said that FOI will “probably” seek non-profit status in order to complete the historical railroad preservation, which will help them extend the project from the former city hall building. It’s located directly across from Wooden Bridge Park to the Historic Island Station mural, which is located on the building that houses the hair salon DB Hair Grafix near the Main Street Bridge.
The non-profit status would also allow FOI to be eligible for grants and additional funding.
“...Up until this point, everything has been private property … so we couldn’t seek non-profit status and it’s not an endeavor that we’re looking to go in and make money off of … but we want it to be something beneficial to the community,” Hillard said. “It would be educational in the community, and it would provide a service to the community. That’s always been what’s sort of become of that building. It was just a matter of time ….”
Hillard said that plans are not definitive in the depot space, but preliminary thoughts are leaning towards having a deli and coffee shop that would be based around both Island’s and the railroad’s histories.
“When you’re there, the feel of the place is going to be a depot. The Island Station Depot is what it was called when it was built back in 1872,” Hillard said. “What we’re thinking is calling it The Lost Depot, but it’s going to have the appearance on the outside of an actual train depot on the front-side back and the back being accessible to the public and overlook onto the railroad bed that’s going to be preserved up to that portion we have, which is the most visible portion downtown.”
While Hillard hopes that these projects will help rejuvenate interest in Island, the recent addition of businesses such as Bridge View Pizzeria and Small Town Grocery and More, coupled with FOI’s previous and current efforts, have brought in more people inclined to visit.
“That was really the mission from day one because if you had walked through downtown Island just when we started Friends of Island in 2011, it was more about (how) we had so many dilapidated buildings around and we were trying to focus on that and encouraging people to get involved and remove those,” Hillard said. “...Now, you see a lot more people walking around, sometimes a lot more kids out and about. You see a lot of people coming and going to the pizza place and then obviously while they’re there, next door (is) them going to the grocery store. And when we had the snow, it was great because people were talking about how great it was after over 10 years, not having to leave your community to go get milk. You could just walk up the street if you had to, and they also deliver the groceries; so, it was just great for a community of 500 people or less to have the essential services right here now, again, that we haven’t had in over a decade.”
With this, Hillard is optimistic about what Island can potentially become.
“Just knowing that you see people every time that we drive by downtown and there’s something going on … and seeing people walking down Main Street again and cars down Main Street again … it’s going to build upon that and if it can get any better as we continue doing this and drawing interest into downtown and people seeing that businesses can survive and do well if we just give it a new face lift essentially,” Hillard said.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
