An Island man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with murder by Owensboro police.
William C. Arant, 18, of the 4300 block of Oak Street in Island had be wanted in connection to a shooting death of Steven G. Powell, 20, of Calhoun.
According to a Kentucky State Police release, the shooting occurred Feb. 9 at 375 West Second St. in Calhoun.
Along with being arrested for murder, Arant was charged with first-degree burglary.
According to the Daviess County Detention Center’s booking website, Arant was booked at the detention center at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested by the Owensboro Police Department.
Kentucky State Police announced Sunday that Arant as a suspect in the case.
On Monday, trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP’s Henderson post, said naming Arant as a suspect was due to “various sources and information that the detectives have gathered.”
“That information and intel that they received was credible with some of the evidence they have,” he said.
King said that troopers were called to the home at 3:20 a.m. to a report of a shooting. Powell was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
King said there were other people in the home, and investigators are attempting to determine the course of events.
Powell was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after being transported from the home.
Powell underwent an autopsy Friday morning at the state medical examiner’s office in Madisonville.
KSP and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.