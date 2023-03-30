My condolences go out to the families and friends of Marilyn Huckleberry and Mary Burden Hughes, who passed away recently. I’m very sorry for your loss.
The Easter Egg Hunt at Wooden Bridge Park is at 3 p.n. Saturday, April 8. There will be four age groups, and children from 0 through age 12 can participate with a chance to win toys, gift cards and more. The rain date will be Easter Sunday, April 9, also at 3 p.m.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Chester Hoover, Joan Howell, Laura Howell, Locke Dame and Nancy Bates. I wish you all a very special day!
As was put out on Facebook recently, thanks go out to Shawn Kemper, Joe Strong and Matt Douglas for their “manpower and machinery” in helping prepare the Island Ball Field for the upcoming season. Tim Sheppard was there to “supervise,” but was so happy these guys were giving of their time to help in fixing up the field. Per Tim, “we still have work to do, but you guys have got the ball rolling. Thanks again — I appreciate all you guys.” As I typed this last week, Tim was out mowing the ball field before the rains came, since it’s scheduled for some practice games this week.
Reminiscing 30 years ago (March 25, 1993) — “The annual 4-H Jamboree was held at the Livermore School last Friday evening. Three clubs acts and six specialty acts performed before a crowd of 300. Judges for the evening were volunteers from Webster County 4-H. The winning club act was “Green River Gert” performed by the Island 4th-, 5th- and 6th-grade clubs.” Five special awards were given, including two that Island won: Best Costumes — Island 4, 5, 6 Club Act, “A Salute to Green River Gert.” Most Entertaining — Island 4, 5, 6 Club Act.
Sixty members performed in club acts. Members performing in the Jamboree from Island included: Britt Williams, Abigail Johnson, Kristy Colburn, Elizabeth Long, Melissa Parham, Jackie Smith, Christa Huckleberry, Iva Oakley, Skye Lindsey, Brandy Hunt, Andrea Tucker, Ashley Tanner, Jill Hughes, Justina Trimble, Jessica Taylor, Christy Crabtree, Cristen Lamb, MacKenzie Johnson, Sarah Everly, Angie Crick, Jenny Hillard, Neal Woosley, Derrick Hinton, Bobby Joe Troutman, Nathan Murch, Daniel Hicks, Derek Conrad, Brandon Watts, Aric Trimble, Ian Ross, Edward Howell, Curtis Lott, Chris Huckleberry, and Jon Coley. Volunteers: 4th-, 5th-, 6th-grade and grandparents, Martha Tucker, Shelia Free and Stacy Steele.
“Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.” ~ Proverbs 15:22 NIV.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
