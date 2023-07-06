We had a special service Sunday at Island Baptist Church. It was a patriotic service, giving God the glory for our freedom in this country. Thanks went out, also, to all who have served in the military, as well as to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice, which gave us the freedom that we now have. My maternal grandfather gave his life during WW II in France, as so many others did during all the wars and campaigns our country has fought in through the years. Let’s remember those sacrifices, and ensure that our freedoms are not taken away.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Tommy Wilkerson, Michael Blades, Robbie Bragg, Paula Brown, Dana Blades and Jennifer McCrystal. And those celebrating anniversaries are Martin and Marianne Eaton, Greg and Barb Gardner, Tommy and Janet Calvert, and David and Annie Podolak. I wish you all a very special day.
The Knobbs Church of God will hold a Zoomerang VBS July 10-14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The church bus will be running for those that need a ride. All those under 18 years of age are welcome. The church is located at 1655 KY-1589 in Rumsey.
Island Methodist Church presents “Pets Unleashed,” Where Jesus Cares “Fur” You! This will be held Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 380 W. Main Street, Island. Children aged 5 up to those that have completed fifth grade are invited to join in for a “wild” day full of fun, food and fellowship! All children should bring a swimsuit and towel for the afternoon activities, which include two large water slides. This is just one week away, so save the date and plan to have the children attend.
The McLean County Ag Fair is today through Saturday, July 6-8, at Myer Creek Park. Admission is free at the Ag Arena — the “top” of the hill. That’s where the 4-H building is. Food vendors start at 5 p.m. each evening and there will be a band each night starting at 6 p.m. The Livestock Show schedule is on the McLean County Ag Fair Facebook page, as are all events, but it appears that most shows will start at 6 p.m. each night. Children’s Pedal Pulls start Saturday at 6 p.m., and there’s a new adult pull contest this year. Sign-up is at the 4-H Building from 5:30-6 p.m. The cruise-in starts Saturday at 2:30 p.m., up by the cabin. Entry is free.
The price to see events at the Motorsports Arena — the “bottom” of the hill, which includes the ATV Rodeo and all tractor events, is $5 on Thursday, $10 on Friday and $10 on Saturday. Age 5 and under gets in free. For any questions, please contact the Extension Office at 270-273-3690. I hope the weather clears up for the Fair!
“For you were called to live in freedom…use this freedom to serve one another through love.” Galatians 5:13.
Wishing everyone a blessed week ahead!
