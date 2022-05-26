Due to inclement weather, the Friends of Charlie Benefit at Wooden Bridge Park was rescheduled to Saturday, June 11, starting at 4 p.m. Please save the date and come out to hear some good music and buy a plate or two to help out Charlie.
Island Masonic Lodge #743 will be smoking Boston butts this Saturday, May 28. Martin Eaton says they will be ready by noon, or you can pre-order by contacting him at 270-486-3880. (Just in case they’re sold out by noon, you may want to get there earlier or pre-order.) The Lodge is at 325 Adams Ave. (Highway 431), across from Island City Hall.
Celebrating a birthday this week are Ricky Dame, Paige Chandler, Barb Gardner and Robert Bishop. And celebrating an anniversary are Dennie and Karen Whitaker. Wishing you all a very special day.
Vacation Bible School at Island Baptist Church will be held June 13-17 from 9 a.m. till noon each day. This year’s theme is “Concrete & Cranes.” Magnificent structures are elaborately designed and intricately built. Yet they all begin the same way — with concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes; and most importantly, a solid foundation.
This summer kids will learn that Jesus’ love will provide a foundation that lasts. The ages for this VBS are 4 years of age up to those children that have just recently completed 5th Grade. For more information, or to set up a ride, call 270-499-0289 or 270-929-6595.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (May 27, 1982) — “School is out for the summer. Here at Island we are very proud of what our children have been doing the past couple of months. They have been working on a play about drug abuse of every kind and have so far given it at Madisonville Pride Elementary School twice, Bremen School and Burns Elementary School in Owensboro. They have been on Channel 25 three times and on Channel 14 once. The name of the show is “Get High On Yourself” and was written by Martha Tucker. Judy Woods is in charge of the costumes. James Jones is in charge of the music. The parents, grandparents and others in Island who helped to make it such a success are too numerous to mention. “Get High On Yourself” is scheduled to go to the State Fair in August and other programs are being scheduled at this time. It will be continued in the fall also. There are 44 children in the show (all 4-6 graders). My apologies to Jimmy Nevitt whose name was left off the graduating senior list by a printing error. May 30 will be the last Sunday service at Island by Bro. Harry Lewis. Bro. Don Hiten and his wife Brenda will begin services on June 6.”
“Whoever gives attention to the Lord’s Word prospers, and blessed is the person who trusts the Lord.” ~ Proverbs 16:20 — I wish everyone a safe 3-day weekend, as we all observe Memorial Day. For anyone wishing to attend, there will be a Memorial Day Observance by VFW Post 5415 this Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at the Calhoun Cemetery. All are invited.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
