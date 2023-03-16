Island Masonic Lodge # 743 will have a community breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, from 7-10 a.m. All donations will go to the Island Senior Citizens and to the Island Church of God. The location is 325 Adams Ave. (Kentucky Highway 431), across from Island City Hall. This is open to the whole community, so come on out and support the Masons, as well as our local non-profit organizations.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Whitney Parker, Ashton Morris, Gibson Dame and Katie Head. And celebrating an anniversary are Raleigh & Joann Everly. I wish you all a very special day.
What a blessing Sunday was for the Foe family! Little Maddi, on Saturday, accepted Jesus into her life and was saved; and on Sunday her dad, Aaron, baptized her at Karnes Grove Baptist Church. What a celebration — congratulations, Maddilynn!
Congratulations are also in order for Gaye Johnson, who was chosen as a Kentucky School Breakfast Champion, Class of 2023. As Livermore Elementary School posted on Facebook, “We are so fortunate to her on our staff, taking care of us. We love you, Mrs. Gaye!” Aww, that is so nice to be appreciated.
This week’s article is a short one. Tim and I spent the four days before my article deadline out of state, visiting good friends — the husband of which is going through chemo treatments. I did not take away any time during our visit to work on articles, because I felt our full attention to our friends was most important. As I type this on Monday, early afternoon, I trust you’ll understand.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
