We were happy to be in attendance at the end of Sunday’s service at Island Baptist, when Hugh Ike Eaton was asked to come forward. Bro. Chad Rafferty, who is also the Secretary of the ICDA, then presented Hugh Ike with a plaque for Island Citizen of the Year. Since we were unable to have a Wooden Bridge Festival this year — where this presentation would normally take place — it was presented at church. It was especially nice that all of Hugh Ike’s children were in attendance.
Hugh Ike has done much more in Island than I’ll ever know about, but I do know that he was one of the founding members of the ICDA, when they were very busy working to bring services to the city, like water and garbage service, as well as fixing up the fire station, the ball field and much more. Before we moved up here, I saw that he kept up on the progress of the Island mural by visiting with muralist Steve Lane, pretty much daily — and making him feel welcome in our community. And Hugh Ike is great at contributing to those projects that he feels will make Island a better place.
Not only limited to the general perimeter of the city, pre-COVID, Hugh Ike went weekly — like clockwork — to visit the residents of Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. There he would say hi or chat with everyone, to let them know they were all remembered. How many of us can say we do that regularly? Hopefully he’ll be able to get back to visiting there again soon. He’s a great role model for the citizens of Island, and it’s fitting that he be presented this award. Congratulations, Hugh Ike!
After a year off, due to COVID, Island and the other cities of McLean County will once again be having their Christmas parades this year. The Island Christmas parade will be at 5 pm. Saturday, Dec 4. The parade will end at Wooden Bridge Park, and at that time there will be a park lighting ceremony, and prizes will be given to the top three parade floats. First prize will receive $150, second prize will receive $125, and third prize receives $100. The ICDA will be serving hot chocolate, coffee and desserts in the park, and children can visit with Santa, who will also be there. It should be a great evening, so please save the date and come on out! (Note that Sacramento’s parade will be the same date, but at 10 a.m. Calhoun and Livermore will have their parades the following Saturday, Dec. 11, with Calhoun starting at 1 p.m., and Livermore at 5 p.m.)
Belated anniversary greetings to Bobby and Nancy Johnson; hope you had a great day! Celebrating a birthday this week are Mayor Vicki Hughes, Callie Crabtree, Susan Edmonds, Kay Anderson, Chris Johnson and Bonnie Boyken, and anniversary greetings go out to Jerry and Vicki Hughes. I wish you all a very special day!
To sponsor a Wreaths Across America wreath for the veteran grave of a spouse, parent, friend or other family member, please send a check made out to me, Vicki Ventura, to PO Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please write WAA on the memo line, and include a note saying who the wreath is for, which cemetery and directions to their grave. Please include your name and contact number, in case I have any questions. Wreaths are $15 each, and I will order them at the end of November. (The final day to order and pay is Nov. 30.) We will be placing them at McLean County cemeteries by Dec. 18. A decision has not yet been made about a ceremony. My contact info is at the end of this article, if you have any questions. Thanks!
Reminiscing 10 years ago — From a history article Euleen Rickard wrote about Island, printed in the NEWS on Nov. 24, 2011: “By noon I was leaving Broadway and headed toward what I knew as Luther Howell Street, only to find a sign that told me it was Daniel Street. I do not know why we called it the Luther Howell Street; perhaps it was because on a steep hill at the end of the street is where Mr. Howell and his wife, Sallie, lived. I thought about the days of roller skating on that hill.
“In the 1930s when the Works Progress Administration (WPA) built sidewalks in Island, most kids got roller skates and skating became an everyday activity. With our skates fastened tightly to the leather soles of our shoes and skate keys on a string around our necks, we skated from house to house, up and down the sidewalks, all over town. A favorite place to skate was the Luther Howell hill. It was the highest hill in town, and there was a wide crack in the pavement at the bottom. It was a challenge to jump the crack at the accelerated speed that we reached, but most made the jump and continued on to a smaller hill.” (It sounds like a joy for kids, and a horror for parents!)
“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” ~ Galatians 6:9 — Wishing everyone a great week, and if this is the last county paper you receive before Nov. 25, I wish you all a wonderful Thanksgiving Day!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.