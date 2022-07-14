I hope everyone had a chance to get out to the McLean County Ag Fair last week. We went there last Friday night to see if my first “open home entry” in 29 years did anything, and were happy to see my salsa got a blue ribbon.
They also had nice quilts, home and seasonal decorations, photos and woodwork items and more. I hope more people participate by entering their canning, baking, photography and crafty items next year! (I know we have quilters, bakers, canners and woodwork people out there! Just mark your calendar for early July of next year, and be ready! Any questions, call the McLean County Extension Office.)
While we were there Friday we watched some of the Pedal Pulls, and that was cute, plus a little bit of the animal shows. We heard Zach Ashby perform and hung out with Tony and Kristin Brown and Kristin’s mom, Debra, ate burgers and ribeye sandwiches, homemade ice cream, etc. The heat wasn’t bad like earlier in the day.
Everything was spaced out, though — events and booths were at both ends of Myer Creek Park. So if you didn’t check out both ends, you missed half of the fair. As for us, we really enjoyed the evening. It was nice to just relax and visit.
I know a lot of moms in the area are thankful to Teresa Hill of Small Town Grocery and More. With the shortage of formula in the U.S., little Island still was able to get lots of formula at a good rate for those moms to be able to feed their little ones. Thanks, Teresa! Small Town’s new hours of business are Monday-Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Vickie Parham, Gerry Bragg, Xaia Hoover, Sharron Hillard and Andy Crumbaker. And celebrating an anniversary are Jim and Vickie Parham. Happy birthday and congratulations — wishing you all a very special day.
Jennifer Hamilton asked me to please share this information: The McLean County Planning and Zoning will be having a regular called meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, at the McLean County Courthouse in the Fiscal Court room. Everyone can attend. Our phone number is 270-280-7671; we do have texting and voicemail. Our email is jhamilton@mcleanky.com. We have a new Facebook page at “McLeanCounty Planning-Zoning.”
Reminiscing 35 years ago (July 16, 1987) — J.D. and Cassie Hardison were hosts to the Asbury Class of the Island UMC at their home on Lake Barkley. Those present were Rev. and Mrs. Erwin Gentry, Dink and Bonnie Loyd, Mickey and Audrey Morris, Corinne Nall, Dick and Betty Barber and Marvin and Audrey Sutherlin. Also present were Calvin Malany and Mildred Hall, friends of J.D.’s and Cassie’s in that area. Everyone enjoyed the fish and all the fixings.
And 60 years ago (July 19, 1962) — Mrs. Hugh A. Bates and Mrs. J.C. Shutt were co-hostesses at a pink and blue shower for Mrs. Johnny Shutt at the home of Mrs. Bates. Janice received many useful gifts.
Mr. and Mrs. Presley Daniel and daughter have returned to their home in Detroit after a visit to his mother’s, Mrs. J.P. Daniel.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Shacklett and children of Nashville, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Shacklett and children of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, are guests of their mother, Mrs. Jessie Shacklett.
Mr. and Mrs. Sim Everly celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sunday, also the birthday of Mr. Everly, who is 80 years old.
Mrs. Alice Addington, Misses Donna and Linda Addington and Donald Thomas visited the Mammoth Cave Saturday.
Archie B. Hughart of Michigan is visiting his mother, Mrs. Martine Hughart.
Mr. and Mrs. Norman Hughes, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison and Callie attended the auto races at Salem, Indiana Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Red Conrad have returned from vacationing in the Smokies.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Crume of Phoenix, Arizona, are visiting Mr. and Mrs. Ray Everly.
Mr. and Mrs. Owsley Taylor and family have moved into their beautiful new home on Highway 431.
“Be thankful for what you have and you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” ~ Oprah Winfrey
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
