I hope everyone had a lovely Easter Day. At the Island Baptist Church service one young lady accepted the Lord, and it was very touching to be there for that.
As Mayor Vicki Hughes put it last Saturday, the “Island Community Development and the City of Island Egg hunt were a huge success! Everyone young and young at heart enjoyed the festivities! There was an opportunity to get photos with the Easter bunny!”
Prizes, which were found in some of the hidden eggs, were awarded, along with candy for all children. The Gift Card Winners were: 0-3 years: Ellie Rose Podolak; 4-6 years: Nora Calvert; 7-9 years: Jack Calvert; 10-12 years: Sophia Mercer and Katie Priar.
A special thank you to the Easter Bunny! There were sweets and punch for everyone, too, and the weather was beautiful. Also attending, besides Mayor Vicki, were Magistrate Robert Bishop and Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, with his wife, Amanda, and their little newborn son.
This was their son’s first event out, and it was nice that it turned out to be for the Island Easter Egg Hunt — and he got a picture with the Easter bunny. Thanks to Debbie Warner for donating eggs for the egg hunt and thanks, also, to everyone that came out for the occasion.
The ICDA would like to thank the Island Masons for the generous donation they gave the organization, from the recent community breakfast that the Masons held. It is very much appreciated.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Sue Markwell, Gene “Rabbit” Gardner, Kathy Coin and Dennie Whitaker. Wishing you all a very special day!
After two years of not getting together, due to COVID, the Island seniors are meeting again at Island City Hall every week, on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. All seniors are invited to attend on those days. If you have any questions, please call Island City Hall at 270-486-3992.
The ICDA is planning for this year’s Island Wooden Bridge Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, September 10. If you are a vendor, the cost is $25 for food booths, and $10 for craft booths. Please contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264 to secure a booth. The next meeting of the ICDA will be Thursday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (April 20, 1972) — “Mr. and Mrs. Doug Everly, Laura Beth and Marcia; Mr. and Mrs. Jim Markwell, Cindy and Tim; Billy Bolton; Joe Troutman; and Benita Wilson of Calhoun were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Everly Wednesday. Island lost its oldest citizen Saturday night with the death of Julian Emery, who was 97. Mr. and Mrs. Willard “Red” Conrad and family vacationed in Florida last week. Mrs. Jennie Nall has moved in her new trailer, purchased from Maurice Everly and is located on 431. Miss Beula Phelps of Calhoun spent last week with Mrs. Duma Crowe. Dinner guests of Mrs. Etha Penrod Monday were Mr. and Mrs. James W. Parham; Mrs. Peggy Vincent; James M. Parham and James, Jr. of Madisonville; Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Calvert, Vickie and Robbie; Cisal Calvert; Shirley Ann Moore, Teresa and Ronnie Moore; and Mrs. John Hill. Mr. and Mrs. Cub Revlett spent the weekend in Louisville, guests of Mr. and Mrs. James Shelton and Kevin.”
And 30 years ago (April 23, 1992) — “An Easter potluck dinner was held at the home of Lucille Morris. Those in attendance were Mickey and Audrey Morris; Tommy Morris; Cheryl and Larry Hoden and children Melany and Emily of Rockport, Ind.; Dinah Hopper; David and Lisa Hopper; Susan Rickard and son Derek of Sacramento; Phillip and Artie Morris; Karlen Morris; Kevin and Melanie Morris and children Heather and Christopher of Frankfort; Larry and Carolyn Morris; Scott Morris; Matthew and Janet Morris of Bowling Green; Michael Bailey; Frankie and Pam Neal and children Sarah and Elizabeth.”
And 20 years ago (April 25, 2002) — “The Bee Boppin’ for a Cure Team of the McLean County Relay for Life had a big shindig at the Island Resource Center on Friday, April 19. Children from kindergarten through the fifth grade were invited to dance, dance, dance for a $1.00 admission. Cindy Crabtree, team member, and a mean dancer herself, reports that the turnout was ‘marvelous’ and ‘lots of dancin’ was happening!’ The team made over $175, and approximately 93 children from our area had a good time raising money to fight cancer.”
“God never said that the journey would be easy, but He did say that the arrival would be worthwhile.” — Max Lucado
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
