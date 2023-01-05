I hope everyone had a nice and safe New Year’s. Tim and I were heading out of town for the weekend, so I got this article in early.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Anne Conrad, Katie (Eaton) Edge, Robbie Freels, Aubrey Coin and Red Conrad. Red will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Jan. 10, so if you see him out and about, please wish him a happy birthday! I wish you all a very special day.
Reminiscing 25 years ago — Jan. 1 1998. This was a lengthy letter to the editor, but definitely worth a reprint. — “Tis the season to be thankful for all these people who donated their time, money and hard work to a cause that was not important to some, but was a small contribution to the community. The cause, though small, was to make a difference in the appearance in the town of Island during the holiday season. With the wooden bridge dismantled and stored, I felt Island needed some holiday cheer! So these people volunteered to sponsor a tree for their family or business in memory or honor of someone.
“These are the people that took time out of their busy schedule and endured the cold winds to put up and decorate a tree for the First Annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree Light Display.
“Donated free labor: Chris (Boog) Humphrey, Adrain Cessna, Charlie Strole, Beverly Ashby and a very nice guy who does not want his name mentioned!
“Sponsored a tree: Bruce and Donna Moore in memory of Virginia Eaton Thompson; Bruce and Donna Moore in memory of Woodson Moore and Freda Moore Willis; Miller’s Market and Produce in memory of Fletcher Miller; JoAnn Ashby, Phyllis Gillim and Gail Lamb in memory of Lester Lamb; Ann Cobb and Brian Ashby in memory of Eva Rae Ashby; Rodney, Christy and Jessica Howard in memory of Aaron and Irene Weightman; Harry and Karen Wheeldon in memory of Red Kirtley; McLean County Resource Center in memory of all deceased school teachers in the county; Danny and Susan Edmonds in memory of Iney and Bea Kirtley; Martha Tucker in memory of the victims and victims’ families of Heath, Ky.; Ricky and Shelia Free dedicated to Howard and Nellie Wilkerson, Tommy and Violet Brandon and Gene and Jeannie Free; Island Volunteer Fire Dept. in memory of the wooden bridge and dedicated to the Island community; Jennifer, Gina, Kaye and Danny Trunnell in memory of Dal Trunnell; Southeastern Magistrate Bobby Johnson and wife Nancy; Henry and Lydia Taylor, Taylor’s Fitness and Island Dairy Freeze; Gary and Callie Crabtree dedicated to J.D. and Cassie Hardison and Martha Crabtree in memory of Homer Crabtree; Mercantile in memory of Owsley Taylor, Hattie Bea Willoughby, Anna Bell Drake and Reginald Smith.
“A special thanks to Sue Markwell and Jerry Johnson of First Security Bank for the use of the bank’s lot and furnishing the electrical pole and also the use of the bank’s storage room for Santa to visit the children of the community. Without their help these events could not have taken place. Also, Judy Wood, Director of the McLean County Resource and Youth Services Center for the generous donations of toys for Santa’s kids.
“Those who helped with refreshments were Karen Wheeldon and Sue Markwell. Thanks for the delicious food. Thanks, also, to the Methodist and Baptist churches for the Christmas carols they sang during Santa’s visit. Their voices helped put the spirit in Christmas. Thanks also to Michael Latham for his help. Also, a very special thanks to Martha Tucker and Red and Reta Conrad for making sure the Claus family made it to Island on time and to Tonya and Allison Tucker for their hard work during Santa’s visit.
“Last, but not least, thanks to all the children and adults who stopped by Santa’s Hideout to talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus, view the snow village in honor of Martine Hughart and to donate a canned food item for the Resource Center. We received lots of food and everyone seemed to enjoy the refreshments and visiting with family and friends.
“I hope I have not left anyone out. If I did, I’m sorry. Season’s Greetings and Happy New Year.”
And this wonderful letter was signed by Donna Moore of Donna’s Hair Hideout, Island.
“And the word was made flesh, and dwelt among us.” John 1:14.
Wishing everyone a great week ahead!
