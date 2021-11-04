Halloween in the Park, wow, what a great turnout! I have never seen so many kids in that park before! I didn’t have a chance to take pictures, as we were wrapping hot dogs the whole time — we went through nearly 300 of them! The costume winners were: Melanie Seidl and Callie Woosley, Most Original; Macy Martin, Cutest; and Gage Dehart, Scariest/Ugliest. Thanks to the ICDA, the City of Island, Island Dairy Freeze and Bridge View Pizzeria for helping to provide this great event. There were lots of happy kids with lots of candy! It looked like the Trunk or Treat at Island Methodist had a great crowd, too — where they shared candy and chili with the participants. Thanks to everyone that came out Saturday night!
My thanks to Marilyn Kirtley for the cookbook she dropped off for me. It’s the Island Wooden Bridge Festival Cookbook, and it was fun to look through and see all of the names of local people, past and present, that contributed recipes. I have to say that this is the first cookbook I’ve seen where the desserts come before the main courses — but that could be because some of us like our sweets the best! Can anyone tell me when this book came out? I look forward to trying out some of the recipes.
Celebrating a birthday this week are Danny Edmonds, Robbie Edmonds, Doris Lott and Rod Carlisle. I hope everyone has a very special day!
It’s Wreaths Across America time again, and I will be ordering wreaths at the end of November. If you would like to sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave, they are $15 each, and we will be placing them at the cemeteries on or about Dec. 18. No decision has been made yet on a ceremony. Please send checks made out to me, Vicki Ventura, to P.O. Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please write WAA on the memo line and include a note saying who the wreath is for, which cemetery and directions to their grave. If you have sponsored a veteran before, we won’t need directions, but send their name and the cemetery name. Also, please include your name and contact number, in case I have any questions. Lastly, some of you already ordered wreaths in January to arrive next month. If you’re unsure if you ordered already, please get with me. Thanks!
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available at a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Nov. 9. Only Moderna shots will be administered by the Health Department. The location is the Sacramento C.P. Church, 40 Lyons Lane, Sacramento. Participants can receive first or second doses, as well as booster shots. If you have received your first or second Moderna shot already, please bring your shot card with you. Again, the vaccine is free, but please bring your insurance card, if you have one, and another form of identification.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Nov. 5, 1981) — “Island School chooses royalty during fall festival fun.” — “Fall Festival royalty included Kindergarten Princess Andrea Free, daughter of Ricky and Shelia Free, Prince Matt Calvert, son of Tommy and Janet Calvert; First Grade Princess Deidra McElwain, daughter of Mike and Pam McElwain, Prince Bobby Lott, son of Bobby and Doris Lott; Second Grade Princess Stephanie Dunn, daughter of Mrs. Marianne Eaton, Prince Chris Cline, son of Donnie and Connie Cline; Third Grade Princess Amy Daniels, daughter of Mrs. Becky Colburn, Prince David Kinman, son of Frank and Nancy Kinman; Fourth Grade Queen Janise Howard, daughter of Larry and Dale Howard, King Scott Hillard, son of Leon and Sharron Hillard; Fifth Grade Queen Marcia Everly, daughter of Doug and Norma Everly, King Chris Humphrey, son of Dennis Humphrey and Donna Penrod; Sixth Grade Queen Cara Huckleberry, daughter of William and Norma Huckleberry, King Michael Crumbaker, son of Bernie and Lois Crumbaker.”
Remember to “fall back” with your clocks this Saturday night or you’ll show up an hour early to church! Wishing everyone a great week!
“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
