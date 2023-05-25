Tim and I were so sorry to hear of another Islander’s passing earlier this month. Michael Bastin passed away on May 13, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Teresa Hill’s auction last Saturday turned out really well. It was a beautiful day. A large canopy was set up over part of the parking lot for us to sit under. We had a great breeze under there, and the temp didn’t get above 72 degrees.
Tim and I had a great time and there were some great deals! Just to name a few, stainless steel microwaves were going for $35 each, and even an adult scooter went for less than $250.
A nice brown outdoor wicker set went for $125, and I know I’ve seen a set like that in a big box store for several hundred dollars. Even a couple of hover boards went for about $50 each. There was a wide variety of items being auctioned off. Eric Hill was the auctioneer, and he did a great job.
Bridge View Pizzeria had specials that included pizza by the slice, breadsticks, and drinks, and they also had lemon shake-ups. The last bidder selected the Ronald McDonald House of Louisville as the charity to send 10% of the day’s sales to, which amounted to $500 going to charity. If you missed out on this auction, be sure to come whenever the next one is scheduled. I will definitely be sharing that info with you ahead of time.
Island Cycle Workz had a benefit the same day and time on Saturday. I only heard about it a couple of days before, or I would have let you know about it here.
From posts on their Facebook page it looked like there was a great turnout of riders, the grilled food looked very good, too. They had a band playing from noon to 2 p.m. and a big handmade quilt was auctioned off, there were door prizes, and more. I hate when events overlap, and you can’t attend everything, but I do hope they made a good amount of money.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Ricky Dame, Paige Chandler, Barbara Gardner and Robert Bishop. I wish you all a very special day.
It’s nearly time for Vacation Bible School, and Island Baptist Church welcomes your children to attend. This year’s VBS theme is Twists & Turns. Kids will have fun with games while learning that Jesus guides us through all the twists and turns of our lives.
In the end, they’ll find that even when they mess up, it is never “game over.” The dates are June 12 through June 16, from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Ages are 4-year-olds through those children that just completed fifth grade. For more information or a ride, call 270-499-0289 or 270-929-6595. Island Baptist Church is located on Kentucky Highway 431 in Island.
On Monday, May 29 — and always — remember those that gave all for our country. I wish everyone a safe Memorial Day weekend!
