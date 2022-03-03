A little birdie is saying there will soon be a new business in Island. We’re looking forward to hearing more about it!
The Benefit for Charlie Strole is Saturday, March 5, at 4 p.m. in the Island UMC Ministry Center on W. Main Street. Sponsored by the Island Fire Department, money collected from the benefit will go to help the Strole family with expenses they incur while Charlie heals from a fall. Food will be taco salad or spaghetti with a drink and dessert. There will be music, a cake auction and a 50/50 pot. Hope to see you there!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Tim Taylor, Carrie Wright and Faye Johnson. Celebrating an anniversary are Kyle and Melinda Davis. Wishing you all a very special day!
Bobby Johnson is your point of contact for any of the many products that Knight & Sons Monument Co. produces. They do landscape boulders that can have your last name and year you married engraved on them, or your address (they make great wedding or anniversary gifts); granite signs for businesses, parks, schools, etc. (there’s a beautiful one at Island Baptist Cemetery); beautiful granite benches that will look great in your yard, or they can be a memorial for a loved one; granite vases, and all types of monuments, including headstones, mausoleums, pet memorials and more. When you need or want something, be sure to give Bobby a call at 270-499-3737.
John McNew of McNew Lawn Care is gearing up for the mowing season (yes, winter will end), and is looking forward to taking care of established clients, but also looking for some new clients. His number changed recently, so give him a call at his new number, 270-280-7179, to get penciled in on his schedule or to have him come out and give you a free quote.
There was a great article last week on Roy Warner and his family business, Island Cycle Workz. Their new building on Hwy 431 (Adams Ave.) is really coming along and will be completed before you know it!
Reminiscing 50 years ago (Mar. 9, 1972) — Karen Coin received a check for $15 from Joe Anthony for winning first place in the McLean County PTA Spelling Bee. A sixth-grader at Island School, Karen is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Coin of Island. Mr. Anthony is chairman of the McLean County Spelling Committee.
And 80 years ago (Mar. 6, 1942) — The Island P.T.A. held a Founder’s Day Program at the school recently. Mrs. J.C. Hill, president, presided. The program was as follows: Devotional, Mrs. Avery McDonald; “Founder’s Day,” Mrs. Will J. Cooke; “What Do We Do Next?” Mrs. Ed Manning; “How Do We Grow?” Miss Urith Nall; numbers by third and fourth grades under the direction of their teachers, Misses Cliffie Brown and Mae Blanche Carlisle; “Remember Pearl Harbor,” Gerald Hughes, Alfred Miller, Jackie Hughes, Hugh Alton Bates, Billy Ray Hughes and William Campbell; reading, “I Sing of My America,” Freeda Chenault; song, “Don’t Bite the Hand That’s Feeding You,” Paula Nell Payne; reading “Our Country’s Flag,” pledge to the flag, Billy J. Hill; song, “You’re a Sap,” Glenna Taylor, Juanita Howard and Melvirda Maddox; reading, “Wave Our Fine Flag,” Doris June Everly; song, “We Did It Before and We Can Do It Again,” Glenna Taylor; playlet, “Americans Are We,” third and fourth grades.
“Let all that you do be done in love.” ~ 1 Corinthians 16:14 — I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.