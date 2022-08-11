Tim and I were so sorry to hear of Aethel Carlisle’s passing last week. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends.
We attended the Benefit for Paul Ranburger at the Country Music Warehouse last Saturday, and I’m happy to say there was a great turnout and lots of silent auction items, with a bunch of wonderful desserts being auctioned off, and a band to keep us all entertained.
It was great to see some people there that we hadn’t seen in a while, but the most important thing was that so many folks came out to help a fellow native McLean Countian. That’s what is so nice about small-town living!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Tommy Morris and Jeannine Vandiver, and celebrating an anniversary are Wayne & Melissa Morris. Wishing you all a very special day.
We’re now just four weeks out from the Wooden Bridge Festival, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. For information about the Cruise-In, contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059 or Bobby Johnson at 270-499-3737. For booth rental or information, contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264. Please save the date and plan to attend.
The next ICDA meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday), Aug. 11, at Island City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (Aug. 17, 1972) — Mayor John Mitchell signed the contract for a recreation park at Island. “The park is a cooperative effort of the City of Island, the McLean County School Board, State of Kentucky, the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, with assistance of the GRADD. This project will develop a one acre tract of land leased from the school board by providing a multi-purpose court for tennis, basketball and shuffleboard, a volleyball court, croquet court, horseshoe pits, site improvement, landscaping, fencing and benches. The total project cost is $9,520.”
(Since that spot was sold, it would be great to work on another area of the ball park to do something similar.)
And 65 years ago (Aug. 5, 1957) — Three Central City youths were being held for McLean County authorities this morning in connection with a shooting incident Sunday night at Island. The three are charged in a warrant with shooting with intent to kill. Two Haynes brothers from Livermore had come to Island to buy some ice cream. After they made their purchase, they attempted to pass another car, but were not permitted to until they got to the intersection of U.S. 431. As they passed the other car they said a bullet was fired into the rear of their car. The bullet went in the right side of a wraparound rear glass and came out the left side. The three boys were later arrested in Central City.
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.