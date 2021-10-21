The ICDA met last week. Halloween in the Park is a go this year, and it’s set up for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Kids can go around the park trick-or-treating at that time and enjoy the Halloween decorations. If you’d like to set up a table and hand out candy at Wooden Bridge Park, come on out.
In addition, Island Methodist Church is planning to do a Trunk-or-Treat in their church parking lot at the same time. Also that night, at Myer Creek Park there will be the Great Pumpkin Walk starting at 5 p.m.
They will have a trail there with carved and lit-up pumpkins, and while you walk on it there will be people handing out candy. Following that there will be a drive-in movie, also at Myer Creek Park, from 6-10 p.m., where they will show Hocus Pocus.
So there’s plenty for the kiddos to do that night! Remember that this is all the day before Halloween. There are no set hours for trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 in Island. It’s up to the parents/guardians if and when they want their children to go door-to-door that night.
At Island Methodist Church Wednesday of last week they had a drive-through hamburger meal for everyone who wanted to partake. Thanks Bro. Eric, volunteers and church family for helping to feed the community. That is always a blessing!
Island Church of God of Prophecy had hayrides and a weenie roast last Sunday, and I’m sure that was a great time. We went two years ago, when they last had this event, and it was a fun time, and a great night of fellowship!
Celebrating a birthday this week are Susie Vandiver, JoAnn Ashby, Eddie Howell, Stacy Ashby and Ann Swift. Celebrating an anniversary are Paul & Christy Woosley. I hope everyone has a very special day!
Tim and I were at the Calhoun Harvest Day at Myer Creek Park last Saturday. It was a great weather day—not hot and not cold—and we saw lots of people there. It was nice to have a great turn-out of people from the county and elsewhere.
We were representing the McLean County History Museum, along with Anita and Sam Austill. We thank all those that stopped by the booth, bought water from us, dropped off a donation, and those that wanted to know more about the Museum and Regional Family Research Center!
Soon aFORDable Signs will be in town installing a new street sign on Railroad Street, with the same historical look as the signs along Main Street. This will be the last such one, and Friends of Island can really use your help to get this one paid for. Please send donations to FOI, PO BOX 106, Island KY, 42350.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Oct. 17, 1951) — “Hallowe’en Festival at Island Friday — Island P-TA will sponsor a Hallowe’en festival at the school at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Hallowe’en costumes will be judged in two groups, adults and children. Entertainment attractions will include a house of horrors and fortune telling. Prizes have been donated by the merchants. Soft drinks, hamburgers and popcorn will be available. The crowning of a king and queen will be a feature.”
And 30 years ago (Oct. 24, 1991) — “Here is the honor roll for Island School for the first six-week period: First grade: Dustin Brown, Jennifer Bolton, Danielle Hillard, Adam Coin, Brett Davis, Jody Glenn, Crystal Jones, Rachel Lamb, Jill Swift, Jonathan Whitmer and Ryan Williams. Second grade: Adam Carter, Cori Crabtree, Rena Curry, Ashley Eaton, Elissa Ellington, Kelly Freels, Bradley Hughes and Eric Hughes. Third grade: Sarah Everly, Elizabeth Long, Jackie Smith, Andrew Coin, Edward Howell, Jessica Warner, David Whitmer and Ian Ross. Fourth grade: Andrea Tucker and Skye Lindsey. Fifth grade: Jessica Taylor and Brandon Watts. Sixth grade: Tara Kassinger, Justin Nolan and April Blakely.”
“The Lord is a shelter for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble.” Psalm 9:9 — Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.