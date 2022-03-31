The Island Baptist Church’s special 150th Anniversary Celebration Service was held last Sunday — 150 years of Island Baptist being a lighthouse for this community! And what a wonderful time it was.
The worship service included a special video presentation of past and present members of the congregation contributing their memories of the church; those on the video were Hugh Ike Eaton, Bonnie Boyken, Martin Eaton, Karen Kirtley Wheeldon and Ellanee Bidwell Lancaster.
Members of the 150th Anniversary Committee were Bro. Wayne Morris, Patty Bell Dame, Debbie Boyken-Payne and Roger Eaton. Bro. Wayne did a great job editing the video presentation, and the video can be found on the Island Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Following the anniversary service, there was a great time of fellowship in the Fellowship Hall, where a soup and sandwich luncheon awaited everyone. Being a cold morning, the hot soup was definitely welcome, and there were at least 10 different soups to choose from, as well as different sandwiches, sliders, deviled eggs, broccoli salad, and more.
I was too full for dessert, but I saw different types of cakes and cookies, as well as punch. It was wonderful to see the Fellowship Hall packed. Thanks to Bro. Chad, all those involved putting together this celebration, all those that put the meal together and laid out the spread, and thanks to everyone that came out to worship and break bread together.
Island Church of God of Prophecy finished their second consecutive Saturday yard sale last weekend, meeting the goal they had set for themselves to collect. With that they should be able to have a great 4th of July Fireworks Celebration. Congratulations!
The Island Masonic Lodge will have a Community Spring Breakfast, served buffet style, 7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Donations will be happily accepted, and all proceeds will go to Island Community Development Association. Come on out and support the Masons and the ICDA. Hope to see a great turnout there.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Laura Howell, Locke Dame and Nancy Bates. Wishing you all a very special day!
This is an election year, and Island will be getting a new mayor and some new commissioners — for those electing not to stay in the running. The deadline to file to be a candidate for mayor or one of the four commissioner seats will be Tuesday, June 7. Please seriously consider running for one of these positions if you live within the Island city limits. We don’t need candidates that just plan to attend the meetings; we need people that plan to serve and work together for the betterment of Island and the surrounding area.
Island Baptist Church will be changing back to their original (pre-COVID) service times this Sunday, April 3; Sunday School will begin at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Remember that upcoming will be Island Baptist Church’s Spring Revival, from May 1-4, with former pastors Bro. Johnson, Bro. Dozier, Bro. Galyen and Bro. Nelson. Worship will be led by Bro. Scott Gaddis. Please save the dates and plan to come out.
Reminiscing 50 years ago (March 23, 1972) — “The Island 4-H Club met on March 10. The meeting was called to order by the president, Kerry Howard. Pledges were led for the 4-H and American flags. Carol Cessna called the roll and read the minutes. Mr. Hancock and Miss Davenport gave the Club tickets to sell for the 4-H Jamboree. Several 4-H members won ribbons for their variety acts. Hugh Hoagland won first place and Billy Huckleberry won second. Those receiving red ribbons were: Lisa Shocklee, Carol Cessna, Barbara Howell, Tammy Hope, Vicki Drake, Judy Arnold, Beth Sharp, Renee Bullock, Debbie Brown and Vickie Free. There were several visitors present. They were Mrs. Joyce Sutton, Mrs. Sue Howard, Mrs. Charles Carlisle and Mrs. David Bolton.”
“People with integrity walk safely, but those who follow crooked paths will be exposed.” — Proverbs 10:9.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.