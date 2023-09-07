Celebrating birthdays this week are Ricky Miller and Nancy Johnson. Wishing you both a very special day.
The Island Wooden Bridge Festival is this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Wooden Bridge, and part of that includes our Island Girl Scout Troop #489 reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. After the opening, the David Stokes Family Band will play until 11:30 a.m., and then “Star 107.3 FM” radio station, out of Central City, will be broadcasting live from the festival.
Confirmed vendors are: ICDA — All Beverages: Soda/Water/Lemonade/Iced Tea, Hot Dogs, Ice Cream & Bridge T-Shirts; Island Masonic Lodge — Pork Chop Sandwiches; Knights of Columbus — Pork Burgers; Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Food Truck; Real Hacienda food truck; Team Sippin & Dippin (Terry Morris) — Pulled Pork; Midnight Momma Sweets & More bus; Dunn Sweetly — Freeze-Dried Candy; Paradise Nutrition — Tea Kits; Burden Honey; Anna Pearl Permanent Jewelry — Jewelry & Accessories; 4C’s Custom Creations — Crafts & Woodworking (from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Spica the Otaku Teacher — Polymer Clay Earrings; TLCreations — Wooden Jewelry, Ornaments; Denise Bishop — Candles & Wood Crafts; Plum Creek Farm — Embroidery Shirts; Amy Brewer — Cute & Chaotic Crafts; CNS — Tie Dye; McLean Co. Circuit Clerk — Trust for Life; and the McLean Co. History Museum — Historic photos & info about Island. We will also have a 50/50 Pot. (Unfortunately, due to a medical emergency, the booth with the Drake one-room school quilt will not be there for the festival.)
Note that some vendors do not accept credit cards or checks, so please have cash or other forms of payment like Paypal, Venmo, Cash App, etc. if you plan to shop. The closest ATM machine is next to the Island Dairy Freeze.
Free children’s events include: Inflatables (an Obstacle Course, Hoops Mania, a Kiddie Clown Striker and a Connect 4 game); a fishing game with prizes, face painting by the Corporate Hippie (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and hair painting.
The Cruise-In goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is free, and there will be free Cruise-In T-shirts and collector dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles that register. There will also be door prizes, and trophies will be awarded for “Best Car,” “Best Truck,” “People’s Choice,” and “Mayor’s Choice.” For any questions about the Cruise-In, please contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
This year’s Wooden Bridge Festival T-shirts are blue, made of 50/50 cotton/poly, and all shirt sizes are $15. Sizes are limited, but we will have some shirts for sale by the ICDA beverage and hot dog booth, located behind the big Christmas tree.
I hope you have saved the date and plan to attend the Island Wooden Bridge Festival. Please get the word out to those you know who may also want to attend.
I hope to see everyone at the festival!
