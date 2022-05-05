The 150th anniversary of Island Baptist Church kicked off on Saturday with a Ladies Tea. There were 30 ladies in attendance. We had tea, punch, a few types of chicken salad croissants, broccoli salad, fruit and dessert. Our guest speaker was Linda McDaniel, and she gave a great talk on “Filling Your Cup (Spiritually).” It was a great time of fellowship. Thanks to Robyn Rafferty and all the helpers who put the event together.
Sunday the Island Baptist Church Revival began — we heard the church bell ringing from Doug Hill Road — and it was another great day! Bro. Scott Gaddis led the worship. He served with Island Baptist from the 1990s up until 2003, and has quite a nice singing voice. We enjoyed hearing him sing “He Still Reigns.”
We also got to hear the Eaton Brothers, Martin and Roger, accompanied by Bro. Wayne Morris, sing “You Never Mentioned Him to Me,” a nice song with a great message.
Bro. Lloyd Johnson then delivered the sermon: “Caution—New Age Ahead.” (Please note that all of this week’s revival services are available to watch on the Island Baptist Church Facebook page.) Bro. Johnson served at Island Baptist from 1964 until 1971, and during his time in Island the old church was razed, and the current one was built.
Now 88, he came up from Tennessee to join us in this special anniversary revival, and it was great to hear him talk, and meet him afterwards. He married several couples during his years in Island, to include Elaine and David Wright, who will celebrate their 54th anniversary this year.
On Facebook, Rilla Harper wrote in that she and her husband were also married by Bro. Johnson 54 years ago. Robert Bishop said his family had remained close with the Johnson family through the years, and he and his wife, Cindy were married by Bro. Johnson in 1998.
So I know many folks were happy to see and visit with Bro. Johnson. Following the service everyone enjoyed a wonderful potluck meal of fried chicken, with lots of sides and desserts, over at the Fellowship Hall. Again thanks to everyone that helped make it a great event. It truly was a wonderful day!
As I mentioned previously, Bro. Eric Espada of Island UMC, will be leaving Island soon; he’s being transferred to a church in Morehead, Kentucky next month. Tim and I will surely miss seeing him and his family around town and at various functions. He will be here in Island until June 21, so if you have the opportunity, be sure and wish him and his family all the best!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Gwen McCrystal, Cori Free, Bob Bragg and Carol Eaton, and celebrating an anniversary are Lewis & Jennifer McCrystal. Wishing you all a very special day!
If anyone is in the market for custom-made cabinetry and furniture that’s made right here in Island, please check out the Facebook page of “River Traditions Custom Cabinetry & Furniture.” There you’ll find several photos of their work. They don’t have a storefront, but you can give them a call Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 270-499-0194, or email them at river.traditionscc@gmail.com.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (May 3, 1962) — “Jim Ike Nall, Patricia Nall and David Kelley attended the auto races at Salem, Indiana Sunday. A surprise wedding anniversary dinner was given Sunday, April 29 for Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Daniels in honor of their 37th anniversary. Guests were Mr. and Mrs. John Howard, Mr. and Mrs. Dink Loyd, Vonda Loyd, Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Austin, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Daniels and children, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Bullock and girls. A lovely three-tiered cake and coffee was served in the afternoon. Mrs. J.P. Daniel has gone to Atlanta, Georgia to visit her daughter, Mrs. W.H. Huddleston and family. Mrs. J.C. Shutt, Mrs. Dick Pollock, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Wright and daughters spent Sunday in Nashville with Mrs. Pollock’s sister, Mrs. H.H. Bass. Mrs. J.D. Hardison and Mrs. Wesson Freels visited Miss Urith Nall and Mrs. E. Calvin at Hopkinsville Friday. Mr. and Mrs. Mutt Markwell, Mrs. Bruce Markwell and son visited Bruce Markwell at Nashville Sunday. A housewarming was held at the new home of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Everly Friday night. Around 65 were present. Mrs. Eura Sonner and Mrs. Gola Everly were hostesses. Mr. and Mrs. Harry Wheeldon, Jr. and Deborah of South Carrolton were Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Kirtley.”
“I wait for the Lord, my soul doth wait, and in his word do I hope.” — Psalm 130:5
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
