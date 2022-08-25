For those that haven’t heard, we now have two candidates running for mayor of Island. In addition to Joe Hamilton, Robert (Bobby) Cline has thrown his hat in the ring. If you choose to vote for Cline, you will just need to write his name in on the ballot.
We’re now just two weeks out from the Island Wooden Bridge Festival. I thought that was a great article about the Bridge Fest in last week’s newspaper. The ICDA is meeting weekly now, as we get everything in order for the fest. We’ve had a few more booths added since I shared all the booths last week: Beans and cornbread will be sold by the Stevens family; crafts will be sold by Denise Bishop; the booth run by Barb Gardner and Jennifer Hamilton will include a duck pond, necklace making and hair painting for the kids; and booths are also reserved for the Ken Frizzell for Re-election for Sheriff committee; and the Todd Wilkerson for Sheriff committee. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Wooden Bridge Park.
Two groups will be playing music throughout the fest: Souled Out is up from 10:30 a.m. until noon, and Jug Howell & Friends Band will play from 1-4 p.m. Jug’s an Island native, and it’s nice to have him back for the fest. The Classic Car Cruise-In goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the Silent Auction runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about the cruise-in, contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059 or Bobby Johnson at 270-499-3737. For booth rental or information, contact Nancy Johnson at 270-499-3264.
This year’s new Island Wooden Bridge T-Shirt, commemorating the 150th year since the bridge was built, is selling right now through pre-orders. Pre-order sheets are available at City Hall, and you can see how big the different shirt sizes are to help you in ordering the correct size(s). Just fill out the pre-order form and you can pay with a check or cash when you order. The shirts are really nice. The original artwork on the shirt back was done by Island native Taylor Strong. The T-shirts are $20 each, available in sizes adult small thru XXXL. We will also have a limited supply of shirts available at the festival.
If you’re interested in pre-ordering a Boston butt from the Masons for Bridge Fest day, call Martin Eaton at 270-486-3880. Those Boston butts tend to sell out quickly.
For festival day I also heard that Bridge View Pizzeria will be selling pizza by the slice, and Dana Blades will be selling lemonade from her business at Main and First streets. Be sure and make the rounds to check out everything that’s available that day.
The ICDA will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 25, and also Sept 1 and Sept. 8 at Island City Hall. All are invited to attend — especially those who would like to help us out on fest day.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Raleigh Everly, Roger Eaton, Teresa Corpus, David Podolak, Adrain Cessna and Jeffrey Calhoun, and celebrating an anniversary are Adam and Carrie Wright. Wishing you all a very special day!
Reminiscing 20 years ago (Aug. 29, 2002) — “This summer the Kentucky League of Cities joined with The Lane Report magazine to name the city of Island one of its Enterprise Cities Award winners. The Enterprise Cities Awards recognize Kentucky cities that have devised innovative programs and services which have had a positive effect on town residents in the last year. In Island, the award-winning initiative was the volunteer drive to build the new Wooden Bridge Park. Island was one of about 60 applicants … and was one of 12 cities selected for the award. In fact, at 450 residents, Island boasted a smaller population than any other city selected. ‘I feel really good about the recognition we’re getting,’ said Marilyn Cessna, president of the Island Heritage Council, the volunteer organization behind the bridge initiative. ‘This makes me feel great,’ said Island Mayor Charles Strole. ‘We’ve got a lot of good, hard-working people around here, and this just shows what that will get you.’ ”
“Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He shall lift you up.” ~ James 4:10.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
