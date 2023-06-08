There will be a vendor sale this Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Bridge View Pizzeria. The pizzeria will also be open, so that you can buy food and drinks from them at that time. If any vendors would like to see if there’s an open vendor spot, please contact Bridge View Pizzeria at 270-673-7038. (No food booths, please.) Booths are $20 each.
Vacation Bible School starts this coming Monday—the church is decorated inside, and looks very festive—and Island Baptist Church welcomes all children ages 4 through those that just completed 5th grade to attend. This year’s VBS theme is “Twists & Turns.” Kids will have fun with games while learning that Jesus guides us through all the twists and turns of our lives. In the end, they’ll find that even when they mess up, it is never “game over.” The dates are June 12 through June 16, from 9 a.m. until noon each day. For more information or for a ride, call: 270-499-0289 or 270-929-6595. Island Baptist Church is located on Kentucky Highway 431 in Island.
Those celebrating a significant birthday this week are Mischele Hill on June 8, and Doug Everly on June 9. Others celebrating birthdays are Becky Baker, Tresia Withers, Paul Creasy, Patrick Dame and Cheston Hoover. And those celebrating anniversaries are Bobby & Doris Lott, Ricky & Grace Miller and Doug & Norma Everly. I wish you all a very special day!
This Saturday will also be Livermore Trails Day, for those into hiking, biking and/or kayaking. There will also be some food and live music. Check out their “Livermore — Kentucky Trail Town” Facebook page for times and more info.
Eddie Price will be speaking this coming Monday evening, June 12, at the McLean Co. History Museum. His presentation will be “Ohio River Heritage—Boats, Floods and Dams,” and he will also touch on the Green River. Eddie Price has written several books, and he should have some available for sale that evening. The program starts at 6 p.m. This is open to the public at no cost, and snacks will be available after the presentation. The location is 540 Main St., Calhoun. For any questions, please call 270-499-5033.
I know it’s sometimes hard to find a McLean County News newspaper, if you’re looking to buy one. Nearby locations that I know of, with stands selling the McLean County News, are in front of Camron’s in Livermore and in front of Tammy’s Learning Center and the Livermore City Hall building. There are none in the city of Island that I’m aware of.
Remember to write in with any news. I wish everyone a great week ahead!
