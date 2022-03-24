Anna Strole said to please thank the Island Fire Department for putting on the Benefit for Charlie, and thanks to everyone for their prayers and donations. The Strole family sincerely appreciates your support!
The Island Community Development Association met March 15 and discussed upcoming events. Easter in the Park will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
There will be egg hunts for the different age groups, prizes and more. I’ll announce more info as we get closer to Easter. The back-up date will be Easter Sunday at the same time, should it rain on Saturday.
And for those wondering, the Wooden Bridge Festival is being planned for Sept. 10. For those interested in attending the next ICDA meeting, it will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Island City Hall.
Melissa Hillard went to Nashville last week to tape a show to promote Mission Aviation Fellowship. MAF is worldwide; Christian charter pilots fly into jungles and other inaccessible locations to serve missionaries and field workers in those areas and have been doing so for over 75 years. They bring help, hope, and healing through aviation, so that isolated people can be changed by the love of Christ.
We can all be vessels for God; thanks for being that vessel, Melissa — getting the word out about Mission Aviation Fellowship, so that everyone has access to the Word of God.
Island Church of God of Prophecy had a combo yard sale/bake sale/burgers & hot dog sale last Saturday — and — they’ll have it again this coming Saturday! The yard sale continues, as well as grilled burgers and hotdogs, Saturday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 205 Second Street.
Last Saturday, Tim ate his burger while I shopped (I found many cute things!) and I brought my burger home, zapped it 30 seconds and put it back in the bun and it was wonderful! I even brought home a grilled hot dog meal for supper. All proceeds from last Saturday and this Saturday go to purchase fireworks for their July 4th Community Fireworks Show—so come on out and support them!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Karen Wheeldon, Brittany Foe, Chester Hoover and Joan Howell. Celebrating an anniversary are Bro. Chad and Robyn Rafferty. Wishing you all a very special day!
The Island Baptist Church will have a special 150th Anniversary Celebration Service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For anyone that used to attend, but hasn’t been coming for a while, now’s a great time to come in and see how it all began and visit and reminisce. There will be a time of fellowship afterwards.
Another upcoming event will be Island Baptist Church’s Spring Revival from May 1-4, with former pastors: Bro. Johnson, Bro. Dozier, Bro. Galyen and Bro. Nelson. Worship will be led by Bro. Scott Gaddis. Sounds like it will be a great week. Please save the dates.
There was a great article on God’s House of Hope in last week’s paper. They are in need of volunteers at different times throughout the month. As for their Fish Fry fundraiser, they hope to bring that back in May, depending on if they have enough volunteers to help cook and serve, as well as if they have enough food by that time. If you’re interested in volunteering, contact God’s House of Hope at 270-486-3886.
Remember the Island Masonic Lodge will have a Community Spring Breakfast, served buffet style, from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Donations will be happily accepted, with all proceeds going to ICDA.
Reminiscing 35 years ago (March 26, 1987) — The annual 4-H Jamboree Talent Show and King and Queen Contest was held March 19. The Island 4th-6th Grades combined efforts to put on a spectacular feature of the Annie film, “Tomorrow, A New Beginning.” This special song and dance received second place in the club act division.
Following the last talent act, the 4-H King and Queen contestants were presented. Seventeen school clubs were represented, naming a boy and a girl from each to represent them.
The Island 4th Grade Club won by raising $400.10 for the 4-H treasury. Mike Burden and Melanie Ann Epley were crowned the new 1987 4-H Jamboree King and Queen. He is the son of James and Patty Burden, Island. Her parents are Ricky and Freda Epley, Island. Nikki Tatum and Brent Burden, 1986 4-H Jamboree King and Queen, crowned the new Island 4th Grade winners. A crowd of some 520 attended the event.
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” — John 14:27
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
