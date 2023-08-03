We have had some sauna-like days recently.
Last Friday after I worked out at Taylor’s Fitness Center I opened the door to leave and felt like someone had opened the oven door. It was really intense. I say, “Come on, fall — and bring some cooler temps!”
Speaking of Taylor’s Fitness Center, they had a big spread in last week’s newspaper, and will celebrate 30 years in business next year. I have been a member there for two months now.
I put it off for five years, thinking I’d start walking close to home, but with no shoulder area or sidewalks, it didn’t seem too safe to walk, and then hearing about loose dogs in the area made me even less inclined to get started walking outdoors.
I like going to Taylor’s because I don’t have to worry about those things, and because it’s air-conditioned. Yes, you’ll still sweat if you’re working out, but working out indoors is nothing like the brutal heat outside.
As mentioned in the article, single membership options are $35 per month, $75 for three months, or $200 for a year. Family rates are $55 per month, $150 for three months, and $400 per year. So it’s really worth paying for a year vs. month-to-month if you want great savings.
Another great option, for those eligible, is the Silver Sneakers Program. It is a free fitness plan for Medicare recipients. Not every insurance company that has Medicare Advantage or other Medicare Supplement Insurance plans has Silver Sneakers as a choice, but you can contact your insurance company to see if you are eligible. If so, there is no fee; they will send you a card, and you just swipe that card each time you enter Taylor’s Fitness Center. With that card, you are not charged for working out there. Sounds like a great deal to me!
Belated birthday greetings go out to Brianna Abney, who turned 17 last Saturday; hope it was a great day! Celebrating birthdays this week are Ellis Morris, Tanner Eaton, Garrett Edmonds, Adam Coin, Bernie Crumbaker, Jerry Hughes, Brad Hughes, Nick Ashby and Navada “Baylo” Davis. I wish you all a very special day.
Thanks to Adam Wright and his friend for mowing the Island ball field two weeks in a row now. It takes them about three hours to mow, and I’m sure the kids practicing there appreciate it, as well as the parents that come out to the practices.
Motorcycles were roaring through town last Saturday. It was part of a Poker Run that started in Beechmont, and Island Cycle Workz was one of the stops on the Poker Run.
The event was to benefit the Muhlenberg County Christmas for Kids, which is a great organization. It would be great if we could do something like that for the McLean County Christmas for Kids, too, but in the meantime, be sure and get yourself a T-shirt or two to help our county kids out. Let’s make their Christmas a happy time, and one where they get items that they need, as well.
Rhonda Cook sells the shirts from her beauty shop, “Two Doors Down,” on Main Street in Calhoun. She is open Wednesday mornings, and all day Thursday and Friday. Rhonda’s number is 270-302-7826, and her husband Tab’s number is 270-302-6427.
We are now accepting vendor applications for the Wooden Bridge Festival, which will be Sept. 9. Vendor booth prices go up Sept. 1, which is less than a month away, so please request an application and get that and your payment in to us by Aug. 31 for the discount. This is for every vendor booth. We may know you plan to come, but we need the application and payment in hand by Aug. 31 if you want the discount.
Also, when you turn in your application and payment — letting us know exactly what you plan to sell—we will not accept a competing vendor. An example of that would be two booths selling pork chop sandwiches, or two booths selling Paparazzi, etc. Please contact me for food or craft booths. My contact info is at the bottom of the article.
The ICDA will be the only booth to sell beverages, as that is our only fundraiser during the year. The festival is Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wooden Bridge Park. For any questions about the Cruise-In that day, which goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., please contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
