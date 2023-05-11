I’d like to thank Vicki Hughes and her grandson, Connor Hughes, for helping out with Trash for Cash this month. This year we are picking up to benefit the Island Community Development Assn. Vicki and Connor picked up litter along some roadways in Island, and their help is greatly appreciated. Thanks so much, Vicki and Connor!
Speaking of the ICDA, our next meeting will be this coming Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall, located behind the parsonage. We invite everyone to attend and give your input for the Wooden Bridge festival and/or ideas on how we can benefit our community. We are open to hearing new ideas.
And here are a couple of announcements from Jennifer Hamilton: “We are having a yard sale and bake sale Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nothing is priced — it’s all donation.”
The sales will be held rain or shine at Island City Hall. Also, “Karaoke and Dance with DJ Andie on Monday, May 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Island City Hall. Admission is Free, and they will have concessions to buy. “Half-pot tickets will be sold. Come on out and join the entertainment. All the money that is raised from these events will go toward future events for the community.”
Next week, on Saturday, May 20, starting at noon in the Bridge View Pizzeria parking lot, there will be a live benefit auction. The location is 255 W. Main St., Island. There will be a variety of items auctioned off, so bring your lawn chair and come on out.
They will have a list of charities, and the last item sold the buyer will pick a charity from the list, and a check will be written to that charity for the amount of 10% sold that day. The check will then be mailed out. Plan to come out and get some good buys.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Carol Eaton, Lewis McCrystal, Betty Howard, Guyneth Freels and Jad Maxberry. And celebrating an anniversary are Wayne and Becky Curry. I wish you all a very special day.
The McLean County Waste Tire Disposal Day for this year will be Friday of next week, May 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take your passenger tires to the County Road Dept. located just west of the high school, at 1508 State Route 136 East.
This is a great way to clean up your property and drop these tires off for Free! Please bring your proof of residence, as this is for McLean County residents only. For more info, please call 270-273-5307. If you’re unable to bring your tires in, yourself, a relative or friend may be able to help you out that day.
Remember that Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Wishing all moms a blessed Mother’s Day!
