Celebrating birthdays this week are Nada Bradshaw, Eric Parham, Bro. Chad Rafferty and Talenia Hillard Baldwin. I wish you all a very special day!
Tim and I had lunch Sunday with Curtis and Joyce Sutton at Christy’s Country Cooking. It was nice to catch up with them, and we enjoyed their company very much. Then we were off to Owensboro to visit with Tim’s mom, Jeanne, whose birthday was Saturday. We had a nice visit, and then Tim and his sister, Jennifer, went and picked up supper and brought it back to the house, and we visited some more. It was a very enjoyable day.
Last Saturday several of the Island Baptist Church men, including two of the youth, helped an Islander that needed a handicapped ramp built on to their home. It was great that so many guys came out. They got the work done within a couple of hours, and the owner was very appreciative. As when 13 members of the church did Kentucky Changers a couple of weeks ago, it’s a great way to help others, and a great thing to teach the youth, too.
The Island Methodist Church’s VBS had fewer children attend than they hoped for, due to rain in the morning, but the weather improved during the day and the children were able to get out on the water slides and enjoy the afternoon. There were many adults involved in giving the children a great VBS experience, and one — I’m sure — they will remember for years to come.
The green Christmas for Kids T-shirts are available for sale now. The shirts are green, and have the John 3:16 quote on them that’s written out to form the word “Love.” They are a 50/50 cotton/poly blend. Sizes Small through 1X are just $12, and sizes 2X and 3X are $13. Rhonda Cook is selling the shirts from her beauty shop, “Two Doors Down,” on Main Street in Calhoun. She is open Wednesday mornings, and all day Thursdays and Fridays. Please help support McLean County children with your purchase. Rhonda’s number is 270-302-7826, and Tab Cook’s number is 270-302-6427.
We are taking in vendor applications for the Wooden Bridge Festival. Vendor booth prices go up on Sept. 1, so please request an application and get your application and payment in to us before that date to save money. If you are interested in having a food or craft booth, please contact me. My contact info is at the bottom of the article. The ICDA will be the only booth to sell beverages, as that is our only fundraiser throughout the year. The festival will be Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wooden Bridge Park. For any questions about the car show Cruise-In that day, which goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., please contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
