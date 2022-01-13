I guess it wouldn’t be news if I didn’t mention the snow we had last week; Owensboro got 4 inches, and my guess is that’s about what we got, as well. It was beautiful to look at, but perilous to drive in, depending on which roads you had to drive down. Thankfully schools were closed, with teaching done via non-traditional instruction, and several businesses were closed, as well. My sister in California texted me a photo of I-64 with a pile-up of cars. I said that, thankfully, we’re in an area of much less traffic, and with schools and many businesses closed, we had less traffic than normal — something to be said for smaller communities. I hope you all fared well!
The last day to get in your orders and pre-pay for cookies for the Hill Family Cookie Fundraiser is tomorrow (Friday), Jan. 14. The cookies are big — 9 inches around. You can order online or stop by Bridge View Pizzeria and fill out an order form and pay at the same time. Cookies will be ready for pickup Friday, Jan. 21 after 6 p.m. at Bridge View. The $10 you spend for each of these large 9-inch cookies will greatly help Stephen “Bubbie” Hill and his family with medical and living expenses. Thank you for helping a neighbor!
Mr. Red Conrad celebrated his 94th birthday on Jan. 10. Belated happy birthday to you, Red! This week, Pat Freels and Rebecca Wright celebrate birthdays, and Robbie and Valaire Edmonds celebrate their anniversary. Wishing you all a very special day!
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Jan. 4, 1962) — Mr. and Mrs. Mike Rios and little daughter, Michelle, of San Francisco are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marion Allen. PFC Jerry Nall, who is visiting his parents, will soon return to his base in Greenland. Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Markwell of Nashville spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Markwell and grandmother, Mrs. Dosia Thompson. PFC Wayne Chambers of Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, spent the holidays with his wife and parents.
And 50 years ago (Jan. 13, 1972) — Mr. and Mrs. Glen Conrad and boys have moved into the house where Robert Lott lived. The Robert Lott family has moved to Island. Bobby Calvert of the U.S. Navy, stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, spent a few days this week with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Calvert. Mrs. Susie Kirtley, Mrs. Gertrude Ferguson and Mrs. Orpha Neal were dinner guests of Mrs. Ella Loyd on Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. O.V. Coffman and children, Raymond Joyce, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Howard, and Mr. and Mrs. David Withers and children were guests last week of Mr. and Mrs. Raleigh Bishop. Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Huckleberry are the proud parents of a son, born January 8 at the McLean County Hospital. Little Marcia Ann Everly, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Everly, was baptized at the morning worship service Sunday. Mrs. Tommy Hopgood and Kim of Tell City spent several days this week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Russell Crowe.
And 40 years ago (Jan. 14, 1982) — Art and Mary Peercy will be leaving soon to join a force of mission workers in Haiti. They will be gone a few weeks and will be with the Benny Neal workers from Island who are living there and doing special mission work. Benny’s parents live in Island, Archie B. and Orpha Neal. Archie and Orpha have just recently returned from a visit in Haiti. Benny’s wife, Linda, and boys are doing fine, and the boys really enjoy the school there. Orpha said the weather was great, 92 degrees, but found it 39 degrees when she arrived home. Mrs. Doris Miller of Island has been appointed chairman of the Annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale this year, to serve the needs of 10 troops in McLean County.
One thing I notice in this Reminiscing section is that Island really had a lot of people doing service work — whether that was in the military or serving their community. That’s really impressive! Mike Rios, who was mentioned in the section from 60 years ago, also served in the military.
“Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds. You can grow flowers, or you can grow weeds.” ~ Author Unknown — I wish everyone a blessed week ahead full of positive thoughts!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
