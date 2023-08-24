Saturday night was a big night for the MCHS Class of 1978, as they celebrated their 45th Reunion at the Country Music Warehouse in Livermore. Over 50 were in attendance, including 33 from the Class of 1978.
There was a BBQ supper done up by Matt Head, and cake and cupcakes baked by Sarah Everly Mercer. DJ’s were from “All the Hits Star 107.3 FM” in Central City, and they played all the popular hits from the 70’s. A few of us got up and did the Electric Slide, trying to work off that cake. There were door prizes and a 50/50 pot. The winner of the latter gave the money back, to go towards the 50th reunion.
Classmate Paul Ranburger has a great venue in the Country Music Warehouse, and it was great to be able to be at the reunion in just five minutes. It was a very nice evening, and a great opportunity for everyone to catch up with one another. Classmates attending from Island and Buttonsberry were Tim Sheppard, Venea (Sonner) Hounton, Martin Eaton, Barb (Howell) and Greg Gardner, Keith Blades, David Hopper and Tommy Morris. Looking forward to the 50th!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Theresa (Conrad) Freels, Raleigh Everly, Roger Eaton, Teresa Corpus, David Podolak and Adrain Cessna. And celebrating an anniversary are Adam & Carrie Wright. Wishing you all a very special day.
The Island Wooden Bridge Festival is Saturday, Sept. 9 — just two weeks away! It will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Confirmed vendors (as of my article deadline) are: ICDA — All Beverages: Soda/Water/Lemonade/Iced Tea, Hot Dogs & Bridge T-Shirts; Island Masonic Lodge — Pork Chop Sandwiches; Anna Pearl Permanent Jewelry — Jewelry & Accessories; Dunn Sweetly — Freeze-Dried Candy; Paradise Nutrition — Tea Kits; McLean Co. History Museum — Binders with historic photos & info about Island; Sue Berry — Drake one-room school Quilt from the 1930s.
We also expect to have Real Hacienda, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Midnight Momma Sweets & More food trucks, a BBQ booth and an ice cream booth.
All of the children’s events at the festival will be Free. We will have inflatables, games, including a fishing game with prizes, face painting by the Corporate Hippie (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and hair painting.
We will have two bands at the festival—Souled Out and the David Stokes Band, and between them we’ll have “All the Hits Star 107.3 FM” radio station broadcasting live from the festival. There will also be a 50/50 Pot.
The Cruise-In goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry for the Cruise-In is free, and there will be free Cruise-In T-shirts and collector dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles that register. There will also be door prizes, and trophies will be awarded for “Best Car,” “Best Truck,” “People’s Choice,” and “Mayor’s Choice.” For any questions about the Cruise-In, please contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
Preorders for this year’s Festival T-shirts are being taken now, and forms are available at Island City Hall. Completed order forms and payment are required for preorders. We will have some shirts for sale at the festival, but please pre-order to ensure you get one in your size. They are blue this year, and made of 50/50 cotton/poly. All shirt sizes are $15.
I hope you have saved the date, and plan to attend the Island Wooden Bridge Festival. Please get the word out to those you know who may also want to attend.
Remember that we’ll also have a booth with a quilt made about 1935 that has the names of those that attended or worked at the Drake one-room school house at that time. The names on the quilt are: Bobby Baker; Mittie “B” Bowman (Miles); Gates Bowman; J.C. (James Calvin) Bowman; Vendal Bowman; Lena Mae Bratcher (Robertson, also known as “Mickey”); Mary A. Caldwell; Elwanda Caraway (Daniels); Junior (William Roy) Caraway; Louise Caraway (Epley); Pauline C. Collins; Gene Free; James Ray Free; Aranal Gray; Raymond Howard; Harry Howell; William Howell; Ballard Johnson; Fred Johnson; Jack Johnson; James W. Johnson; Johnson, Jr. (Asa Johnson, Jr.); Margie Johnson (Lott); Edith Lamb; Opal Lamb (Harvey); Beatrice Lamb (Whitmer); Charley Lott; Dewey (Johnson) Lott; James E. Lott; Elmore Lott; Martha Lott (Jones); Pauline Lott (Ferguson); Lucille Murch (Steward); Nathan Murch; Estil Myers; Tommy Myers; Betty Neal (Edmonds); Billy Neal; James T. Putnam; J.C. (Jesse Clifton) Putnam; J.D. (Jubbie Dan) Putnam; Minnie Lou Putnam (Clark); Martine Shanker; Delores White (Burch); Doreen White (Carroll); Martine White (Eaton Powell); Opal White (Hammock); Ethel Wilkey (Howard, also known as “Tooter”); Frances Wilkey; Willis, Jr. (thought to be Jessie Junior Willis); Cecil Wright; George Wright; and Louise Wright (Everly).
We’ll ask all the descendants of those mentioned on the quilt to gather at the wooden bridge at 1 p.m. on festival day (Sept. 9), and have a picture taken. I hope any descendants or other relatives of those mentioned on the quilt will come to the Quilt booth (it will be near the ICDA drink booth) and check out the quilt during the festival, provide any history on their relative, if they would like to, and definitely get in on the photo!
Vendor applications are still coming in for the Island Wooden Bridge Festival, which is Sept. 9 at Wooden Bridge Park, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Booth prices go up Sept. 1 to $40 for food and $25 for crafts. If you pay by Aug. 31 — just one week from today — the price is $25 for food and $15 for crafts. Please get your application and payment in to us by Aug. 31 for the discount. Please contact me for food or craft booths. My contact info is at the bottom of the article. The ICDA is the only booth selling beverages at the festival, as that is our only fundraiser of the year.
I hope everyone has a great week!
