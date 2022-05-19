On Sunday, Tim and I were guests of the Eaton family, as they got together to celebrate Hugh Ike’s 94th birthday a bit early.
Originally planned as a surprise party, the cat was let out of the bag by one sweet family member, who shall remain unnamed. It ended up being a beautiful day, with lots of friendly chatter and great food. Hugh Ike’s birthday is today, so if you see him around town, be sure and wish him a happy birthday!
This Saturday, May 21, Friends of Charlie will host a Benefit at the Wooden Bridge Park starting at 4 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and Polish sausage with baked beans and potato salad will be served. Jug Howell and Friends will be playing music from 5-8 p.m. Please come out and buy a plate or two to help out Charlie Strole, and listen to some good music at the same time.
Celebrating a birthday this week besides Hugh Ike Eaton is Jennifer Bullock, who is celebrating a special birthday on May 23. And celebrating anniversaries are Ronnie and Jane Crumbaker, Evan and Lauren Stinnett and Travis and Angie Howard. Wishing you all a very special day.
Scott Hillard has been busy lately painting on and around the bridge on W. Main Street, and it’s looking much better. Thanks, Scott, for continuing to work on improving Island one project at a time.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (May 20, 1982) — From Reta Bates: “Here it is graduation time again. This year is kind of special to us as our son Alan is graduating from high school. There are a lot of different roads ahead for our seniors. Some will go to college or trade school, others will marry and stay at home, while many more will be starting new jobs or looking for them. Congratulations to all the seniors and especially to the following ones from Island: (Not all are now living in Island, but went to school here.) Terry Amos, Kevin Morris, Alan Bates, Terri Lynn Blades, Jeff Boyken, Libby Coin, Mark Coin, Greg Coke, Teddy Kaye Davis, John Drake, Kim Ford Johnson, Tina Gish, (T) Tom Price, Kelvin Kassinger. The Senior United Methodist Youth Fellowship went to the home of Kathy Sutherlin on May 13 for a cookout and recreation. Today’s bouquet of roses (verbal) goes out to Gertie Vandiver. She recently turned 90 and is now a shut-in at home. However, when she was able, she was always around when help was needed and never missed a church service unless ill. She has been a great inspiration to many in the community, and she is better known as Aunt Gert to all. Even though she is unable to get out and around, her influence is still felt in not only the lives of her children, but her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the many other adults and children that she touches. We all love you Aunt Gert, and here is a verbal bouquet of roses for you. Happy birthday goes out to Jennifer Trunnell who will be 20 on May 23.”
“The greater your knowledge of the goodness and grace of God on your life, the more likely you are to praise Him in the storm.” — Matt Chandler
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
