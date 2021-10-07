As the article in last week’s McLean County News said, the Wooden Bridge Park will be receiving a new historical addition. If you missed it, the park will have a memorial piece made of steel from 9/11 installed — a K-9 memorial for Sirius, the only K-9 to die at the World Trade Center. A plaque explaining the memorial will also have information about how many lives were lost on that day, including the attack on the Pentagon and the downing of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.
The City of Island approved the placement of the completed memorial at the Wooden Bridge Park for all to see. The assembly of the memorial will be donation-funded. When I have more information on that, I will let you all know. My thanks go out to Debbie Carter and anyone else responsible for going through the long process they went through to get this memorial piece. It is certainly an honor to have the memorial be placed in Island, and it will make a wonderful addition to the park. I look forward to seeing it installed in the future!
Sunday evening we went to hear the gospel quartet, Warriors Song, at Island Church of God of Prophecy. Great songs and wonderful harmonizing; we sure enjoyed the evening! Thanks for the invite, Bro. Bobby Lott!
Celebrating birthdays this week are Cesia Espada and Melody Shocklee. I wish both of you ladies a wonderful day!
October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Between Island and Buttonsberry we have five churches! No matter which church you attend, please remember to thank your pastor(s), whether that means giving them a card or gift card, cooking or baking them something or simply just letting them know you appreciate them!
The third annual Family Fall Fest will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct 9 at the McLean County Public Library. There will be vendor booths, Real Hacienda and Auntie Anne’s food trucks, and Shade Tree BBQ. Be sure and check it out!
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available at a drive-thru clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 12. At that time the Moderna shots will be administered by the Health Department. The location is the Sacramento C.P. Church, at 40 Lyons Lane, Sacramento. Participants can receive first or second doses; those receiving their first shot can come back Nov. 9 at the same time for their second shot. If you received your first Moderna shot and need your second one, please bring your shot card with you. Again, the vaccine is free, but please bring your insurance card, if you have one, and also bring a form of identification.
Reminiscing 80 years ago (Oct. 12, 1941) — “The Intermediate girls’ Sunday School class of the Island Baptist church entertained with a wiener roast Monday night. Members of the Builders class were guests. Games were played and refreshments served to Dalta Griffith, Mildred Cessna, Norene and Maxine Lovell, Helen Ruth Trunnell, Mildred Bowman, Mary Aletha Howell, Kathryn Shutt, Lillian Shacklett, Wilma Maddox, Billy Baker, Gates Bowman, Jimmie and Bobby Freels, James Ike Shutt, Leamon and Hugh Ike Eaton, Billy J. Hill, Jimmie Divens, Thomas Rector, Churchill Cox, H.W. Howell and Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Hill.”
“It is God who arms me with strength and keeps my way secure.” ~ Psalm 18:32. Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
