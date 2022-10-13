The ICDA met Oct. 13 and planned the next event, which will be Halloween in the Park.
As mentioned last week, it’s scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Wooden Bridge Park, and everyone is invited to set up a table at the park at that time, and hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters. There will be a Costume Contest, with prizes for the winners, at 5:30 p.m. The Island UMC will have their Trunk-or-Treat at the same time down in their church parking lot on West Main Street. So plan to come and check out both locations on Halloween.
Island Masonic Lodge No. 743 smoked Boston Butts last Saturday, and did an outstanding job of it; the meat was both tender and tasty! All proceeds went to God’s House of Hope and the Island Volunteer Fire Department. Thanks, Masons, for supporting these important organizations — we appreciate your service to the community.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Emme Taylor, Melody Shocklee, Maisie Bishop, Aaron Coin, Xanthe Hoover, Matthew Wright, Tyler Wright and John McNew. Those celebrating anniversaries are Aaron and Brittany Foe — who were married 10 years ago today; Andrew and Jaclyn Coin; and Terry and Linda Wetzel. I wish you all a very special day.
Reminiscing 70 years ago (Oct. 14, 1952) — “Billy Joe Howell and Ed D. Howell, of the U.S. Navy, who have been guests of Mrs. Maude Howell and Mrs. Joyce Howell and Mr. and Mrs. Horace Howell for several weeks, left Sunday for San Diego, Calif., where they have been stationed for some time. Mr. and Mrs. Hugh I. Eaton have returned from a wedding trip to points of interest in Virginia, Washington D.C., and other points.”
And 50 years ago (Oct. 12, 1972) — “More than 300 persons attended the tractor pull at Island last Sunday. The Cougar Boosters, who sponsored the event, estimated they made over $400.”
And the same day’s newspaper reported the following: “The Island 4th & 5th Grade 4-H Club held its first meeting of the school year on Oct. 3. Thirty-two members were present. The main order of business was the election of officers. Officers elected were: President — Stan Tucker; Vice-President — Lonnie Hillard; Secretary/Treasurer — Jennifer Trunnell; Reporter — Sherrie Willoughby; Song Leader — Eugene Johnson; Recreation Leader — Robbie Gardner; Sergeant at Arms — Tim Ford. Miss Margaret Davenport showed slides, explained 4-H projects, and helped members fill out their project cards.”
“For with God nothing shall be impossible.” Luke 1:37.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
