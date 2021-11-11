On Nov. 1, Island residents Eddie and Renee Howell opened Na-Na’s Kountry Kafe in Sacramento, at the location that was formerly Gray’s Café, and Blue Jay Café before that. A few of us went on Sunday to check it out, and the food was delicious. I have to say that the country ham I had was the tenderest ham I’ve ever eaten, and tasty, too. They’re open every day and stay open until 3 p.m. Sundays. They have their regular menu, and specials, so please go and check them out. I wish the Howells much success!
Rachel Stringer of Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations decided to sell her business, and now Leonard and Teresa Hill will be opening a small grocery in that location of the strip mall on Main Street — right beside Bridge View Pizzeria. Per Teresa’s Facebook post, their store will be called Small Town Grocery and More, and will have grocery items, as well as a holiday and gift room, and tanning beds. The tanning was to start Nov. 9, and the store will open sometime in November and be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; I’ll give you more info as I hear it. Teresa owned a salvage store on U.S. Highway 431 and ran it for 14 years. The grocery part is new to them, but they are giving it a go “to help Island grow.” I know we all appreciate Leonard and Teresa giving this a try. Please patronize their store, so that they can stay in business!
Bro. Chad gave a wonderful message this past Sunday at church. Speaking of veterans who served so that we may be free, Bro. Chad mentioned that in some countries it is illegal to own a Bible. In a section of another country some people were getting copies of a Bible in their language for the first time, and that Bible was a “treasure” to them. Do we treat our Bibles like treasures, or are they sitting in a corner collecting dust? Let us be thankful that we are still a free country and pick up that treasured Bible and read it.
Belated birthday greetings to Angie Howard and Michael Bailey, who celebrated their birthday on Nov. 8; hope it was great! Celebrating a birthday this week are Martha Crabtree, Cindy Bishop, Joe Howell and Sarah Everly Mercer. I wish you all a very special day!
The new, historic-looking street sign at Railroad Street and Broadway is up and looks great! Thanks to Scott Hillard and the Friends of Island that helped with donations! If you’d like to help pay it off, please send donations to FOI, PO Box 106, Island KY 42350. Scott has also begun painting the bridge on Main Street. He’ll complete it as weather permits, but it looks much better already!
Sue Markwell and I, representing Island Baptist, went to the Baptist Women’s International Day of Prayer, held at Buck Creek Baptist Church on Nov. 1. It was very uplifting, with motivational speakers, lunch and a time of fellowship. They also had world crafts for sale. It was a wonderful day, and I hope that more women take advantage of attending next year.
Island will have a Christmas parade, and it will be Saturday, Dec. 4. The ICDA was meeting on Monday to discuss it, so I’ll share more info as I get it.
It’s Wreaths Across America time again. I will order wreaths at the end of November. If you want to sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave, they are $15 each, and we will be placing them at the cemeteries on Dec. 18. No decision has been made yet on a ceremony. Please send checks made out to me, Vicki Ventura, to PO Box 75, Island KY 42350. Please write WAA on the memo line, and include a note saying who the wreath is for, which cemetery and directions to their grave. If you have sponsored a veteran before, please just write their name and the cemetery name. Please include your name and contact number, in case I have any questions. Some of you already ordered wreaths in January to arrive next month. If you’re unsure if you ordered already, please get with me. Thanks!
Reminiscing 20 years ago (Nov. 8, 2001) — Helping Hands — “Children from Island took part in a bucket brigade throughout the city, to collect money for the Helping Hands benefit for the Sept. 11 disaster victims. The bucket brigade and other activities at the benefit raised $3,000 on Oct. 21. On that day the Island Fire Department took part in the ceremony at the Helping Hands benefit held at the Wooden Bridge Park.”
And 75 years ago (Nov. 15, 1946) — Tommy Rector, a student at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rector. Miss Kathryn Shutt, who is attending the Western Kentucky Teachers College, Bowling Green, spent the week-end with her father, J.C. Shutt, and Mrs. Shutt. Mr. and Mrs. Sam Powell and children, Kerry and Ronald, have returned to their home in Owensboro after visiting their parents, Mr. Dave Powell and family, and Mr. and Mrs. Seymour Willis. Mr. and Mrs. Owsley Taylor were in Owensboro Thursday. Mrs. J.C. Shutt, Mrs. Eddie Wright and little son, Kenneth, were in Central City on Friday.
“You are the only Bible some unbelievers will ever read.” — John MacArthur. Wishing everyone a blessed week, and all veterans a nice Veterans Day!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
