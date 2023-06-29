I’m so glad we finally got some good rain last week, and I know everyone’s grateful that the golf ball-size hail never came our way Sunday.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Debbie Boyken-Payne, Cameron Douglas, Joshua Calhoun, Crystal Crowe, and our Fourth of July baby, Marilyn Kirtley, who will celebrate her 98th birthday on the 4th!
And those celebrating anniversaries are Curtis and Joyce Sutton, Pat and Theresa Freels, Tim and Beth Taylor’s 30th on July 3, and David and Elaine Wright. I wish you all a very special day.
Last Saturday night was a fun night of mystery at the Livermore City Hall building. The Friends of the Library held a Murder Mystery Dinner as a fundraiser for our county library. Tim and I had a lot of fun, as did the rest of our “team,” Kristin Brown and her mom, Debbie Scott, and Gene and Sue Gardner. I saw many familiar faces there.
One skit included Jane Crumbaker and my Tim, as well as two other “couples,” including our neighbor Travis Howard. We got a lot of laughs about it. Each team worked together to figure out who the murderer was. Several attendees also played suspects, to include Kristin and Travis, which was entertaining.
Everyone was a good sport about the evening, and only two teams were able to figure out “who done it.” Winning the top award was Grace Miller’s team. Congrats to you and your team, Grace!
Old Hickory catered the meal for the Murder Mystery Dinner, and it was great, and very filling! The Friends of the Library are talking about possibly having another of these dinners in October. So, for those of you who wish you would have gone last week, this is your opportunity to go. Keep an eye out, and I’ll let you know when I hear something. I have to tell you, for $30 per couple, it was well worth it.
The ICDA met last week and we have some new things in the works for this year’s Wooden Bridge Festival. Star 107.3 FM, based in Central City, will be transmitting live from the festival in the middle of the day. If you aren’t yet familiar with them, give them a listen. We are still finalizing bands for the remainder of the day.
We will have more for the children to do, and all children’s activities will be free. The cruise-in will continue, and we look forward to a great turnout, as always.
The food trucks from last year have signed on again, and we look forward to our regular booth vendors participating, as well. More info will come out about renting vendor booths, and there will be a discount for those paying by Aug. 30. The festival will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please save the date and plan to attend.
The next meeting of the ICDA will be held Monday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Island Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Save the date and plan to come out if you’d like to be a part of ICDA, would like to help out at the Bridge Fest, or if you’d just like to see what the ICDA is all about. Everyone is invited. For anyone with questions now, you can text or email me. My contact info is at the bottom of this article. And yes, I have a Florida phone number.
Island United Methodist Church presents “Pets Unleashed,” Where Jesus Cares “Fur” You! This will be held Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 380 West Main Street, Island, KY. Children ages 5 up to those that have completed 5th grade are invited to join in for a “wild” day full of fun, food and fellowship!
All children should bring a swimsuit and towel for the afternoon activities, as there will be two large water slides set up at the picnic field, beside the church Ministry Center. This is just two weeks away, so save the date and plan to have the children attend.
The date to enter exhibit entries for the McLean County Ag Fair is this coming Wed., July 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the McLean County 4-H Activities Building at Myer Creek Park.
This is open to every McLean County resident. Let’s see if Island can bring some awards home! For any questions, please contact the Extension Office at 270-273-3690. You can also pick up an info packet at the Extension Office, at 335 West 7th St., Calhoun.
Seven days without prayer makes one weak.
Wishing everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July!
