I know everyone was happy to have the water issue resolved, and the boil water advisory terminated. Thanks to the city workers who helped to get that taken care of!
The following is from Bro. Eric Hill for this coming weekend: “Sunday, April 23, 11 a.m. we at Life Harvest Ministries Worship Center in Island will be taking the Word of the Lord outside for all to hear. Bro. Andy Groves will be bringing the Word, with an awesome group, Lowest Valley Ministry, conducting praise and worship. Mark your calendar and bring a lawn chair. Everyone come on out and worship with us!” They are located in the strip mall at 255 W. Main Street in Island.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Gene “Rabbit” Gardner, Sue Faye Markwell, Kathy Coin and Dennie Whitaker. And those celebrating an anniversary are Cheston and Halpen Hoover, and Danny and Janet Willis. Danny and Janet will celebrate their 50th anniversary on April 21. Congratulations! I wish you all a very special day!
There will be a vendor sale on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bridge View Pizzeria parking lot at 255 W. Main Street, Island. They have only 20 spots available, and they are first come, first served, so you are asked to make your reservation as soon as possible. The spots are $20 each and you need to contact Bridge View Pizzeria at 270-673-7038 to reserve a spot. There will be no food vending, and no live pets can be sold at this vendor sale. If you are not a vendor, but want to shop, then save the date.
I hope everyone has a great week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.