I’m sure we’re all glad that the ice storm did not amount to anything in this area. As I write this on Sunday, the ice is nearly all gone — helped by the sun and above-freezing temperatures.
Tim and I were sorry to hear that Bridge View Pizzeria was ceasing their breakfast service due to family medical obligations. They will continue to be open 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
However if you are wanting to place a lunch order for a company, you can send them a message or call the night before, and they will be more than happy to come in and prepare the order for you.
Also, if you like to occasionally have breakfast for supper, you have the option to order one of their breakfast pizzas, which has a sausage gravy base, and your choice of ham, sausage or bacon. You can also add your favorite veggies, like onion or bell peppers as toppings. Remember that they also deliver. Give them a call at 270-673-7038.
Kip’s 2 Go, at 525 Adams Avenue (Kentucky Highway 431), is open on Sundays and every day from 10:30 am-8pm. You can drive-thru after church, pick up your order and be home in no time — and no cooking or clean-up involved. Give them a call at 270-486-1999.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Neil Ashby, Walter Redfern, Jennifer Sheppard, Braelynn Calhoun, Betty Smith, Annie Podolak and Allen Bullock. And a special happy birthday to Leon Hillard, who celebrates his 80th birthday this week. Celebrating an anniversary are Steve and Shannon Burden. I wish you all a very special day.
Reminiscing 60 years ago (Feb. 8, 1962) — Pfc. Jerry Nall, Douglas Everly and Cora Ann Schindler were dinner guests of Mrs. Etha Penrod Thursday. Pfc. Jerry Nall left Saturday for his base in Greenland. Mrs. Elgeba Majors has returned to her home in Detroit. Mrs. Ned Penrod accompanied her for a visit. Mr. and Mrs. George Brown of Browder spent Sunday with Misses Cliffie and Nancy Brown and Mrs. Archie Moore. Mrs. Gladys Farthing, Linton, Indiana is visiting her sister, Mrs. Susie Kirtley. They will be joined tomorrow by Mesdames Esther Daniel and Marilyn Kirtley for a month’s stay in Florida. Miss Linda Garst visited Miss Andra Haley at Madisonville this weekend.
And 40 years ago (Feb. 4, 1982) — The Island School was visited by several well-known characters in honor of Famous Folks Friday, Jan. 29. Minnie Pearl, Annie Oakley and Daniel Boone were just three of the 19 historical people represented as a project of Martha Tucker’s fifth and sixth graders in the Medley Keystone Impression reading level. The students read an autobiography or biography of a famous person and reported on their life. The students went to the extent of dressing like the characters and presenting their new knowledge to the school’s younger set. Participating in the Famous Folks Friday were: Laura Arnold as Helen Keller, Brian Ashby as Daniel Boone, Carol Freels as Minnie Pearl, Michael Crumbaker as Willie Mays, Rachelle Drake as Annie Oakley, Patti Howell as Nancy Hanks, Anna Johnson as Pocahontas, Elmer Johnson as Buffalo Bill, Pam Rector as Chief Crazy Horse, Beth Troutman as Jane Addams, Christopher Humphrey as Robert E. Lee, Marcia Everly as Amelia Earhart, Shelley Chambers as Joan of Arc, Eric Miller as Andrew Jackson, LaDonna Thompson as Queen Victoria, Lisa Wilkerson as Martha Washington, Jenny Taylor as Betsy Ross, Rhonda Trimble as Mary Mapes Dodge and Steve Willoughby as Chief Blackhawk.
“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” — 2 Timothy 1:7
I wish everyone a great week ahead!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.