Thanks to everyone who has shared their overage of vegetables with us and others.
I have spent several days making and putting up tomato juice, squash relish, and salsa, and also blanching and freezing corn. I hate to waste food, and so I appreciate everyone’s thoughtfulness.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Baylee Rafferty, Shannon Burden, Tommy Morris and Jeannine Vandiver. And celebrating an anniversary are Wayne & Melissa Morris. I wish you all a very special day.
Last week Pat Freels and Robbie Freels raced at the 2023 Summer Jam in Norwalk, Ohio. Pat lost in the semis, while Robbie took the top spot and a win in the PRO 7.0. Teammates Bo and Jarrod raced in the PRO 7.50 final, with Bo getting the win, and teammate Jaxon won the comp. Congratulations to Robbie and Freels Motorsports!
The Bobby Veach Field sign at Adams Avenue (Hwy 431) and Walnut Street is back in place. It was damaged a while back in a strong windstorm. Between Scott Hillard, Bo Baldwin and Melissa Hillard, it’s fixed again and looking great. Melissa is quite the artist, and performed her magic on touching up the paint job. Thanks Scott, Bo and Melissa for seeing a need and helping out.
We are accepting vendor applications for the Wooden Bridge Festival, which will be Sept. 9 at Wooden Bridge Park. Vendor booth prices go up Sept. 1 to $40 for food and $25 for crafts.
If you pay by Aug. 31 — just 3 weeks from today—the price is $25 for food and $15 for crafts. Please request an application and get that and your payment in to us by Aug. 31 for the discount. When you turn in your application and payment—letting us know exactly what you will be selling — we will not accept a competing vendor. An example of that would be two booths selling pork chop sandwiches, or two booths selling Paparazzi, etc. Please contact me for food or craft booths. My contact info is at the bottom of the article. The ICDA will be the only booth to sell beverages, as that is our only fundraiser during the year. For any questions about the Cruise-In that day, please contact Christy Woosley at 270-993-3059.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead.
