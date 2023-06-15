Celebrating birthdays this week are Paula Powell, Vonda Hoover, Joey McCrystal and Jonathan Miller. And those celebrating anniversaries are Johnny and Jeannine Vandiver and Chester & Vonda Hoover. I wish you all a very special day.
Also everyone, remember that this Sunday is Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day to all dads out there.
Brittany (Maddox) Foe’s husband, Aaron Foe, was unanimously voted in as Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Philpot on Sunday night. The congregation then celebrated with cake and punch. Aaron is a busy bivocational pastor, who according to Brittany, juggles a heavy work schedule, pastoring, college classes, work on the family farm, and of course, time with the family. That’s amazing! Congratulations to Aaron and the whole family!
Monday is Juneteenth — a federal holiday —bso some people will be off, and the post offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery that day, either. Tuesday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. is the next ICDA meeting, to continue planning for the Wooden Bridge Festival. Everyone is invited to come to the meeting, which will be held in the Island Baptist Fellowship Hall, located behind the parsonage, on U.S. Highway 431.
I came across this article, and since it was printed June 16, 1988 — 35 years ago — I thought it would be nice to print again. Here it is, as written by John Cessna, a NEWS contributing writer in 1988:
The old red tile building crumbled and turned to dust long ago, but that didn’t stop the girls of the graduating class of 1954 from returning to the site of their former school room in Island Sunday, June 5 where they reminisced, relived old memories and made plans for a large scale reunion next year.
The group was unable to agree on exactly when their old elementary school conducted its last class, but many believed the graduation of 1955 marked the end for the ‘red tile building on the hill.’ The meeting was organized by Marilyn Cessna, of Island, who said she got the idea when a former eighth grade classmate, Linda Cox Davis, called from Columbia, Tenn., to say she was returning to Island to look up old classmates.
Eleven former Island eighth-grade girls attended the meeting, held at the Cessna residence. They were: Madreda Bolton Zuehl, of Livermore; Charlene Mosby Phillips, of Island; Linda Cox Davis of Columbia, Tenn.,; Janice Sartain, of Central City; Betty Harrison Higgs, of Livermore; Mary Yewell Rickard, of Sacramento; Anna Wilkerson Strole, of Island; Reta Sartain Phillips, of Central City; Ann Johnson Renfrow, of Greenville; Eura Bishop of Island; and Marilyn Graham Cessna of Island.”
It was a time to renew old friendships. We laughed and cried a little all afternoon. A reunion for the graduating class of 1954 is being planned for next year and this time they plan to invite the boys.
Representing a variety of professions, industrial workers and housewives, the girls reminisced about their past experiences from the old school for five hours. The party ended when Davis was forced to return to Tennessee where she teaches a second grade class.
A favorite topic for the old classmates was former teachers. One well liked teacher was Miss Pauline Fentress, who still resides in Island and taught the girls in fourth grade. The same teacher taught many of their parents and their children.
Another topic of special delight was the school building, itself. When the girls started school, the building had no running water and toilet facilities were located ‘out back’ across the lawn. The girls remembered carrying tin cups to school to get an occasional drink of water kept in big jars. ’By the time we graduated eighth grade we had a water fountain,’ laughed Marilyn, but we still had to use outdoor toilets.
The girls also enjoyed exchanging and viewing old photographs. Pictures of school trips were popular and the girls produced group photos of every class except third grade.
Talk focused on different games the classmates once played. Games like red rover and whip were apparently popular, but none drew more attention than koosheepi. The girls recalled that the game was so rough that the teachers stopped them from playing it many times.
One male classmate, Adrain Cessna, did attend Sunday’s all girl gathering. Adrain spent the day cooking and serving everything from his special recipe for barbecue chicken to watermelon in a basket dessert.
Those were the best years of our lives. They really were the good ole days.
“We walk by Faith, not by sight.” 2 Corinthians 5:7.
I wish everyone a great week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.