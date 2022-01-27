Tim and I were very sorry to hear about the passing of Genia (Trunnell) Boyken last week. We are praying for her family and friends; may the Lord comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time, and in the months ahead.
There are a lot of people out there with the virus, and I pray for healing for everyone. Island Baptist Church had their worship service only on Sunday (no Sunday school), but also offers the service to those in the parking lot via the radio, and posts the service later in the day on their Facebook page.
I certainly appreciate those options, because the virus is so prevalent right now that some people feel much safer just staying home. I know that Island UMC offers a live worship service via Facebook on Sundays, but not sure about the other Island and Buttonsberry churches. If the other churches want me to mention something about their services, please contact me.
The cookie cakes everyone ordered for Bubbie Hill’s fundraiser came in last Friday and we’re on a sugar high here at home; we ordered one of each: peanut butter, chocolate chip, sugar and snickerdoodle.
Thanks again to Midnight Momma Sweets and More for doing a monthly “Cookies for a Cause,” and for baking all the cookie cakes that were ordered; and thanks to all of you that bought one or more cookie cakes and helped out the Hill family.
Celebrating birthdays this week are Kyle Howell, Melissa Hillard, Matt Head, Herman “Pos” Colburn, Valaire Edmonds and Joyce Rios. I wish you all a very special day.
Reminiscing 25 years ago (Jan. 30, 1997) — Callie Crabtree, president of Island Community Development, presented Frank “Red” Conrad a plaque for 36 years of service to the Island Volunteer Fire Department.
Conrad currently serves as fire chief. Sue Anderson of Island was named to the President’s List for the fall quarter for Owensboro Junior College of Business. Anderson also was honored for having perfect attendance. On the Dean’s List and the President’s List at Western Kentucky University for the fall 1996 semester was Christy Cabbage of Island.
And 45 years ago (Jan. 27, 1977) — Grade school winners in the Soil Conservation Essay Contest were Ken Vandiver, first place; Kimberly Wood, second place; and Robbie Maddox, third place. All are students at Island Grade School. Winners in the poster contest were Bradley Eugene Whitaker, first place; Phillip Michael Kirtley, second place; and Robbin Leigh Tucker, third place — all Islanders.
And 70 years ago (Jan. 27, 1952) — Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Coke entertained with a dinner Tuesday. In attendance were Mesdames Lena Bryant, Howell Sonner, Horace Howell, Ray Woosley, Henry Carter, Marie Markwell, Audrey Calvert, N.N. Crumbaker, and little grandson, Ronnie Crumbaker, Miss Faye Woosley and Sherwood Coke. Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Crumbaker and Stevie, and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Markwell visited Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Neal and Patty, Newburgh, Indiana, Sunday, and also visited friends in Evansville and Madisonville. Mr. and Mrs. Henry Carter, Miss Faye Carter, Mr. and Mrs. Elbert Coke, Sherwood and Tom Coke and little Miss Phyllis Crumbaker were guests of Mr. and Mrs. N.N. Crumbaker Sunday.
“God never said that the journey would be easy, but He did say that the arrival would be worthwhile.” — Max Lucado
I wish everyone a safe and blessed week ahead.
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772 or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
