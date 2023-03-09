Well the winds were pretty intense last week, and as many know, many limbs and trees were blown down, some signs, and there was some damage at the Island “schoolhouse” on School Street.
Most surprisingly, some vehicles were flipped on their side (like a coal truck, not far south of Island on 431), and the steeple was blown down at the Church of God of Prophecy Church. I’m glad for no reports of injuries, and think it was a good call to have the students stay home from school for non-traditional instruction last Friday.
Those celebrating birthdays this week are Faye Johnson, Artie Chandler, Sue Carol Howard and Marilyn Cessna. And celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on March 12 are Danny Joe and Donna Daniels. I wish you all a very special day.
The first ICDA meeting of the year will be this Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Island City Hall. Please bring any ideas with you for the next Bridge Fest, or any of the other events that the ICDA helps to put on. Anyone can join, and it’s just $10 a year, but you can attend or bring your ideas to a meeting without being a member.
Reminiscing 100 years ago (March 1, 1923) — “Quite a number of people here have had the flu. Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Addington went to Evansville Monday to purchase furniture to go to housekeeping on the farm of B.J. Coke. Mr. Maurice Everly and Miss Sallie Shacklett spent Tuesday with Mrs. G.W. Birk.”
And 75 years ago (March 10, 1948) — “The W.M.U. of the Island Baptist church observed the week of prayer for home missions the past week. Speakers and their topics were as follows: Monday, ‘Message of Love,’ Mrs. Marie Markwell; Tuesday, ‘Message of Faith,’ by Mrs. Owsley Taylor; Wednesday, Y.W.A. in charge of program; Thursday, ‘Message of Courage,’ by Mrs. Lula Howell; Friday, ‘Day of Prayer,’ with Mrs. Harry Ross in charge of the service. A ‘pot-luck’ luncheon was served in the basement of the church.”
And 35 years ago (March 3, 1988) — “David Hicks spent the weekend with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. David Bolton. Janet Calvert entertained with a birthday dinner on Feb. 19 for Tommy Calvert and Bobby Eastwood. Those attending were Wilda and Bert Adcox, Bobby, Reba and Pamela Eastwood, Ed and Ann Howell, Janet, Tommy and Matthew Calvert. Gene Powell was honored this weekend at the Greenbriar Resort, in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Gene and Paula Powell spent an entertaining weekend at the Greenbriar Resort. Friday evening, Gene was presented with an ‘award of excellence’ given for his outstanding work during the past year at Texas Gas Transmission Corporation.”
“Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household.” Acts 16:31.
I wish everyone a blessed week ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.