Last week, Sam Calvert and his aunt, Phoebe Calvert Thomas, came into town from North Carolina, to spend a few hours in Island.
Their cousin, David Lacefield met them, and took them around. I met them at the Dairy Freeze.
Sam hadn’t been in Island for many years, but his dad, Mike Calvert used to bring him to town to visit relatives, and they’d go to the Dairy Freeze where Sam would have foot-long chili dogs. Phoebe is the daughter of Courtland Calvert and Olive Lacefield.
Courtland was the son of Sam and Audrey Gross Calvert. Sam had a meat and ice business on First Street in the 1930s and 1940s.
Olive’s dad, Harve Lacefield, was the depot agent at the Island Train Depot, and he also worked for a time at the Livermore Depot.
Sam, Phoebe and David were trying to find where Audrey used to live in the 1960s, when Sam and his dad would come in to visit her.
After some discussion on Facebook, the outcome was that Audrey, in the 1930s, lived on East Broadway, but in the 1960s she lived on Daniels, next to the jail.
The house was razed some time ago so that a new house could be built, but everyone remembers the wonderful apples that came off the trees in Audrey’s backyard.
It was really nice to meet Sam, Phoebe and David, and I hope they’ll return again in the not too distant future. There is a lot of Island and Livermore history in their families.
There was a nice article in the McLean County News last week about Beth Taylor and the yard signs that she makes. Many of us have seen these signs around Island and elsewhere the past year and a half.
If you’re interested in getting such a sign put in someone’s yard for a birthday, anniversary or an upcoming event, be sure to check out Beth’s Facebook page, “Taylor Made Greetings and Yard Cards.”
Halloween in the Park will be this Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Kids can go around the Wooden Bridge Park trick-or-treating at that time and enjoy the Halloween decorations.
At 5:30 p.m., there will be a costume contest — ages 12 and under: prizes awarded for scariest/ugliest, cutest and most original; ages 13 and over: one prize awarded for best costume. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to set up and hand out candy at the park.
This is sponsored by Island Community Development Association and the city of Island. In addition, Island Methodist Church is planning to do a Trunk-or-Treat in their church parking lot at the same time on the evening of Oct. 30.
The community is invited to come there, as well. Also that night, at Myer Creek Park there will be the Great Pumpkin Walk starting at 5 p.m. They will have a trail there with carved and lit-up pumpkins, and while you walk on it there will be people handing out candy.
Following that there will be a drive-in movie, also at Myer Creek Park, from 6-10 p.m., where they will show “Hocus Pocus.” So, there is plenty for the kids to do that night. Remember this is all the day before Halloween.
There are no set hours for trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 in Island. It’s up to the parents if and when they want their children to go door-to-door that night.
Celebrating a birthday this week are Teresa Hill, Pam Sheppard Henderson, Shelley Wood, Bro. Eric Espada and Shelia Free.
Anniversary greetings go out to Jim and Dana White. I hope everyone has a very special day.
Reminiscing 40 years ago (Oct. 29, 1981) — Mike Pittas shared his collection of Greek coins with the students in Martha Tucker’s social studies class at Island School recently.
Mr. Pittas also gave a slide presentation on Greece and Cypress during his visit. The students especially enjoyed hearing of his childhood experiences on the Island of Cypress.
And last Friday, 23 Island School third and fifth graders took part in the Halloween party held in the Miller’s tool shed. Games were played, and there was a costume contest. Rhonda Trimble won the “cutest” award, as a lamb, and David Kinman won “ugliest,” dressed as an old man.
“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love.” — 1 Corinthians 16:13-14 — Wishing everyone a safe and blessed week!
To share any news, call or text 850-543-6772, or email IslandKYNews@gmail.com.
